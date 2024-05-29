'How’s a little horse like that going to win?' - Derby heroes have their say on whether City Of Troy can bounce back

Willie Carson knows what it takes to win the Betfred Derby and the legendary jockey has questioned whether drifting favourite City Of Troy has trained on after being unimpressed with the colt's physical development at Newmarket, where he disappointed in the 2,000 Guineas.

City Of Troy was sent off an odds-on favourite on his reappearance following an impressive unbeaten juvenile campaign for Aidan O'Brien but could only manage ninth, and the longtime favourite has this week drifted in the Derby betting to 3-1 generally alongside his unbeaten stablemate Los Angeles with a number of firms.

"Aidan keeps telling us he's a great horse so how do you go against him?" said Carson, a four-time Derby winner. "However, I saw him before the Guineas at Newmarket and I just wanted to lay him.