Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 WexfordHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 WexfordHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

'How’s a little horse like that going to win?' - Derby heroes have their say on whether City Of Troy can bounce back

Willie Carson knows what it takes to win the Betfred Derby and the legendary jockey has questioned whether drifting favourite City Of Troy has trained on after being unimpressed with the colt's physical development at Newmarket, where he disappointed in the 2,000 Guineas. 

City Of Troy was sent off an odds-on favourite on his reappearance following an impressive unbeaten juvenile campaign for Aidan O'Brien but could only manage ninth, and the longtime favourite has this week drifted in the Derby betting to 3-1 generally alongside his unbeaten stablemate Los Angeles with a number of firms. 

"Aidan keeps telling us he's a great horse so how do you go against him?" said Carson, a four-time Derby winner. "However, I saw him before the Guineas at Newmarket and I just wanted to lay him. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter
Peter ThomasSenior features writer

inDerby festival

iconCopy
more inDerby festival
more inDerby festival