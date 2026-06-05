Derby tips 2026: Racing Post experts predict the first three home in the big race at Epsom

The wait for this year's Betfred Derby (4.00 Saturday) is almost over and our team of top experts have predicted who they think will be the first three past the famous Epsom Downs winning post

Betfred Derby 1-2-3s and big-race advice from Racing Post tipsters

Richard Austen

Spotlight editor

1. Benvenuto Cellini

2. Pierre Bonnard

3. James J Braddock

Soft ground would give him more to prove but, with a drying day forecast for Friday, Benvenuto Cellini gets the vote. His stamina is in no doubt. Item is an exciting prospect but this could be the day when Pierre Bonnard lives up to the fine impression he made as a two-year-old and he is feared most, while James J Braddock may prove best of the several other realistic each-way candidates.

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Richard Birch

Tipster

1. Item

2. Pierre Bonnard

3. James J Braddock

Item is unbeaten, won the Dante in style, and looks certain to improve for the step up to 1m4f. He reminded me of Shahrastani at York and, unless there is a superstar among the Irish contingent, I think this Frankel colt will take the world of beating. Pierre Bonnard has always been regarded as a proper Derby horse. He might prove the Aidan O’Brien number one. James J Braddock can take third place based on his last-time-out short-head defeat of Pierre Bonnard.

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

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Sam Hardy

Weekender tipster

1. Benvenuto Cellini

2. James J Braddock

3. Item

While master trainer Aidan O’Brien has several entered in this year’s running, none caught the eye more so than Benvenuto Cellini did when winning the Chester Vase. He was a Group 2 winner as a two-year-old and finished the season a beaten favourite in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. Item won the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York and is the obvious danger for Juddmonte, while James J Braddock has each-way claims

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

James Hill

Weekender tipster

1. Item

2. Benvenuto Cellini

3. Action

Preference is for Item over Benvenuto Cellini. Item has the best form having won the Dante, he’s top-rated as a result, is unbeaten and gave a good indication by the way he finished at York that he can get this 1m4f. We know Benvenuto Cellini stays, but he’s already been beaten by Dante second Action, who is overpriced at 20-1. Bay Of Brilliance also represents a spot of value, and I can see him running a big race too.

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

David Jennings

Deputy Ireland editor

1. Item

2. Benvenuto Cellini

3. Pierre Bonnard

It seems sacrilegious to go against Aidan O'Brien in a Derby, especially when he has the worthy favourite, but I've adored Item from the first time I laid eyes on him at Kempton. What he did inside the final 100 yards on his debut was seriously impressive. Nothing I've seen since has put me off – he's unbeaten, dazzled in the Dante and could be open to further improvement. Beating Ballydoyle is going to be an arduous task, though.

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Kevin Morley

Trends analyst

1. Benvenuto Cellini

2. Maltese Cross

3. Item

Aidan O'Brien landed this last year with a Chester Vase winner in Lambourn and can repeat the trick with Benvenuto Cellini who was even more impressive on the Roodee. He has enough form with some cut in the ground to suggest he can cope with conditions. Lingfield Trial winner Maltese Cross and Dante victor Item are next best on trends despite their low draws. A couple of recent winners have defied stall one, so Maltese Cross, who may be the one better equipped to deal with recent rain, is feared most. Ballydoyle inmates Pierre Bonnard and Action fare well on ratings and handle some cut, so both merit respect.

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Stuart Redding

Weekender tipster

1. Pierre Bonnard

2. Item

3. Bay Of Brilliance

Benvenuto Cellini has taken the lion’s share of attention recently but I prefer his stablemate Pierre Bonnard. He has clearly not lived up to expectations in two starts this season but looked an ideal Derby candidate as a juvenile. Recent reports from Ballydoyle suggests we can expect to see significant improvement from him in the race they have been targeting for months. Item arguably has the best form on offer and could be the main threat to Aidan O’Brien’s armada.

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: A P O'Brien

Graeme Rodway

Deputy Betting editor

1. Maltese Cross

2. Bay Of Brilliance

3. James J Braddock

I like the Lingfield form. Maltese Cross and Bay Of Brilliance recorded an overall time that was slower than the Oaks Trial won by Cameo, but the closing sectionals in the Derby Trial were significantly faster. It's therefore encouraging that the first two in that race put six and a half lengths between themselves and the third horse, Balzac, because they evidently had to quicken to do so, and both look certain to stay the distance.

Maltese Cross 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Robbie Wilders

Tipster

1. James J Braddock

2. Benvenuto Cellini

3. Pierre Bonnard

James J Braddock beat Pierre Bonnard fair and square in Leopardstown's Derby Trial. That wasn't a true test at the trip and he conceded first run on the dash to the line. There is every reason to expect both colts to progress for a greater emphasis on stamina, but James J Braddock is less exposed and the disparity between the two in the market is surprising. Benvenuto Cellini was brilliant at Chester and can give Joseph O'Brien's rapid improver the most to think about.

James J Braddock 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Harry Wilson

Betting expert

1. Pierre Bonnard

2. Benvenuto Cellini

3. James J Braddock

I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of Pierre Bonnard, who has been built up slowly this year towards the Derby. He looks sure to relish the step up to a mile and a half and I expect him to reverse the Leopardstown Derby Trial form with James J Braddock. The biggest danger is his stablemate Benvenuto Cellini, who clocked a very good time when winning the Chester Vase.

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: A P O'Brien

Richard Young

Raceday editor

1. Action

2. Benvenuto Cellini

3. Pierre Bonnard

Aidan O'Brien saddled the first three in the French Derby and he could replicate that at Epsom. Benvenuto Cellini heads the market but he did nothing he wasn't supposed to in a fairly shallow race at Chester and, at the prices, preference is for Action. He was done for a bit of toe late at York, but that represented a big step up on his reappearance. This close relation of last year's Derby winner Lambourn gets cheekpieces, won't mind more rain and can reverse York placings with Item – who isn't a guaranteed stayer on pedigree – over this trip. Pierre Bonnard strikes me as more of a St Leger type but he's another who should appreciate this trip.

Action 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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