Derby course remains good to soft on eve of two-day festival - but Epsom braced for possible 10mm of rain on Thursday

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Epsom's ground remains good to soft on the Betfred Derby (4.00) course on Thursday morning, but up to 10mm of rain could hit the track on the eve of its big two-day festival.

Following storms and showers on Tuesday when 33mm of rain fell, and another 3mm of rainfall on Wednesday, the course got some respite from the wet weather, with just 0.6mm of rain recorded overnight.

However, that could change late on Thursday morning with showers forecast at Epsom from then until the afternoon.

Speaking just after 8.15am this morning, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "During the day yesterday, we didn't exceed the 3mm of rain and there was a very light 0.6mm shower here in the early hours. It wasn't completely dry, but to all intents and purposes it was very light.

"It's very breezy and it's been a very windy week. Today is a showery day, we're looking at late morning and the early afternoon for a potential period for some sharp showers from the north west and this low pressure.

"The Met Office pitched to me this morning the potential quantity for 5-10mm of rain. Some other forecasts suggest different, but that's the nature of showers. It looks like we're going to see some more wet weather here today. The unsettled wet spell continues, but Friday should be a day of respite."

Although the ground remains good to soft on the Classic course, its GoingStick reading improved to 5.7 on Thursday morning before the forecast rain. It is good on the five-furlong course, with a GoingStick reading of 6.0.

Cooper said: "I've left it how we had it close of play on Wednesday for today's declarations, but we've got slightly better GoingStick readings this morning, which the wind might've played a part in. We've got to take each day as it comes and see what the showers bring."

Read more on the Derby festival:

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