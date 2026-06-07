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Derby festival

Construction site manager backs Christmas Day to win the Derby - after taking inspiration from 'spooky' time capsule

The capsule contained this note and four shillings and two half crowns
The capsule contained this note and four shillings and two half crownsCredit: Crystal Palace Park Trust
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A construction site manager took inspiration from a time capsule from 62 years ago found in a London park to back Christmas Day to win this year's Betfred Derby.

The capsule was discovered underneath a statue in Crystal Palace Park in April. It included a note and winnings of four shillings and two half crowns, which is about £10, from a bet on Santa Claus in the 1964 Derby.

Josh Smalls then proceeded to place a £20 bet on Christmas Day in this year's Derby, and he was left to celebrate after the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt's Classic victory.

Speaking to the BBC about the find before the Derby, Smalls said: "It was very exciting. I was like a child on Christmas Day. To find a piece of history like that – and for it to link up so well with the horse this year – it was kind of spooky.

"I looked through the rosters of the last few years and couldn't find any other horse with a Christmassy name."

EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Ronan Whelan celebrates riding Christmas Day to victory in The Betfred Derby during The Betfred Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 06, 2026 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little (Getty Images)
Christmas Day: one lucky punter took inspiration from a time capsule to back him for the DerbyCredit: Warren Little (Getty Images)

Smalls is no stranger to racing. He said: "My uncle was a trainer and I'd go to about two race meetings every year, so this note sparked quite a bit of interest."

The mayor of Bromley, Christine Harris, also placed a £15 bet on Christmas Day, with her winnings going to charities Madlani Cancer Support and the Dyslexia Association of Bexley, Bromley, Greenwich and Lewisham.

The time capsule was wrapped in a plastic sheet underneath the bust of Sir Joseph Paxton, the Victorian garden designer who created the Crystal Palace.

There was betting drama after the Derby when favourite Benvenuto Cellini was deemed a non-runner by the stewards, who judged he did not have a fair start due to his near hindleg being on the shelf of the stall as the gates opened.

It meant bets placed on Benvenuto Cellini after declarations on Wednesday were refunded, while those placed on winner Christmas Day were subject to a Rule 4 deduction of 25p in the pound. Some bookmakers – including Ladbrokes, Coral and BoyleSports – waived the deduction.

Read more . . .

Ronan Whelan enjoys landmark Derby success as well-backed Christmas Day seals a Classic milestone for Aidan O'Brien 

Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini declared a post-race non-runner after stalls drama - leading to major Rule 4 deduction on winning bets 

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