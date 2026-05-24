Constitution River new favourite for the Derby after significant market move

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Constitution River is the new Betfred Derby favourite with some bookmakers after a major market move on Sunday morning.

Paddy Power were among the firms to take evasive action, with the impressive Dee Stakes winner cut into 5-2 favourite (from 9-2) for the Epsom Classic on June 6.

The son of Wootton Bassett had been 6-4 with the same bookmaker for next Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club, but he is out to 5-1 for the French Classic. Meanwhile Benvenuto Cellini, who had been favourite for the Derby before the support for Constitution River, is out to 7-2 for Epsom and has been cut to 4-1 (from 10-1) for the French Derby on May 31.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We have seen some notable movement in our Derby markets this morning, with Constitution River shortening dramatically to 5-2 favourite from 9-2 for Epsom after sustained support, while he’s gone the other way in the French equivalent listing and has been usurped at the front of the market by Hawk Mountain for Chantilly.”

Speaking at a press morning on May 11, Aidan O'Brien had indicated Benvenuto Cellini and Pierre Bonnard were on track for Epsom. The trainer added at the time: "Constitution River could possibly go to France, as could Montreal and Hawk Mountain, but nothing is in stone."

Constitution River is the new Derby favourite Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Constitution River earned a Racing Post Rating of 119 for that dominant seven-length win in the Dee, a pound better than Item achieved when successful in the Dante at York. His Chester form received a significant boost on Saturday when Golden Story, who was almost ten lengths behind Constitution River that day, won the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.

Speaking at that press morning at Ballydoyle this month, O'Brien made clear how highly he regards him, saying: "Constitution River went to Chester as we knew he could be an Epsom or a French Derby horse. We were happy that it was a mile and a quarter, in case he was going to go to France.

"The only thing is that if he is going to France, he's gone only left-handed. But we felt he looked very different going through all his work and looked very good last year. We were hoping and expecting to see that at Chester.

Aidan O'Brien: trainer of the top two in the Derby market Constitution River and Benvenuto Cellini Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's one of these mile-and-a-quarter horses who could get a mile and a half, but you couldn't be sure. If you're riding him over a mile and a half, you'd be riding him patiently. He has a lot of speed and class."

Hawk Mountain is the new 11-4 favourite for the Prix du Jockey Club, ahead of the Francis Graffard-trained Daryzan.

A headache for Ryan Moore?

O'Brien has trained the winner of the Derby 11 times, including the last three years, but his dominant hand in this year's race could pose a difficult question for Ryan Moore.

Moore, a four-time winner of the Derby courtesy of Workforce (2010), Ruler Of The World (2013), Auguste Rodin (2023) and City Of Troy (2024), was not on last year's winner Lambourn, instead partnering Delacroix.

Ryan Moore rode both Constitution River and Benvenuto Cellini at Chester Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He was on both Constitution River and Benvenuto Cellini at Chester, and O'Brien indicated this month that he would have a difficult decision to make if they both showed up at Epsom.

O'Brien said: "Ryan would have to find it hard to get off Benvenuto Cellini, but I'd imagine if Constitution River went, he could get off him. It definitely wouldn't be a given [that he'd ride Benvenuto Cellini in that scenario]; Ryan would think a lot about that."

Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom, June 6)

Paddy Power: 5-2 Constitution River, 7-2 Benvenuto Cellini, Item, 8 Maltese Cross, Pierre Bonnard, 10 James J Braddock, 16 Bay Of Brilliance, 20 bar.

Read more:

'It wouldn't be a given who Ryan would ride' - Aidan O'Brien nominates his main Derby contenders as big Constitution River decision awaits

Would Constitution River and Diamond Necklace stay a mile and a half based on their pedigrees?

The Derby is next for Benvenuto Cellini - but I've never been more certain he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner

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