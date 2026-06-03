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Aidan O'Brien declares four in the Derby - but takes Precise out of the Oaks
Field of 14 declared in the Derby, while nine confirmed for the fillies' Classic
Benvenuto Cellini heads a field of 14 for trainer Aidan O'Brien in the Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday, with the Ballydoyle handler responsible for four of the entries as he bids to land a 12th victory in the Classic.
The three-year-old son of Frankel impressed when winning the Chester Vase by four and a quarter lengths, the same race Lambourn won scoring at Epsom last year.
Juddmonte has the second favourite in the form of unbeaten Item, whose trainer Andrew Balding won the Italian Derby on Tuesday with Venetian Prince. Item landed the Dante by two and three-quarter lengths, while another leading British hope to emerge from trial season is Maltese Cross.
The William Haggas-trained runner is unbeaten in two starts this season and claimed the Lingfield Derby Trial by a neck from Bay Of Brilliance, who reopposes for Ralph Beckett.
Joseph O'Brien sends out James J Braddock, who won the Leopardstown Derby Trial when beating Pierre Bonnard by a short head. The runner-up also takes his chance here for Aidan O'Brien, who additionally saddles Action and Christmas Day alongside market leader Benvenuto Cellini.
Amo Racing field two runners, headed by the Charlie Johnston-trained Ancient Egypt, who enhanced his Derby credentials when winning the Newmarket Stakes by two lengths at odds of 16-1. The operation also saddles £4.3 million purchase Poker, who will need to step forward significantly for this test.
Among the outsiders, Balzac arrives after finishing third in both the Blue Riband and Lingfield Derby Trial for Jane Chapple-Hyam, while Faye Bramley-trained Rebel Rocker, who was runner-up to Saxon Street in the Blue Riband, also takes his chance.
Andrew Balding also saddles outsider A Taste Of Glory for owner Ahmad Al Shaikh after the colt finished last in the Lingfield Derby Trial on his latest start, while Pat Dobbs takes the ride on Alderman for trainer Richard Hannon.
Betfred Derby at Epsom: runners and riders
Action TBC
Alderman Pat Dobbs
Ancient Egypt David Egan
A Taste Of Glory Jamie Spencer
Balzac Silvestre de Sousa
Bay Of Brilliance Hector Crouch
Benvenuto Cellini TBC
Christmas Day TBC
Item Colin Keane
James J Braddock Dylan Browne McMonagle
Maltese Cross Tom Marquand
Pierre Bonnard TBC
Poker Rowan Scott
Rebel Rocker Rob Hornby
Latest odds:
Betfred: 2 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Item, 5 Pierre Bonnard, 8 Maltese Cross, 10 James J Braddock, 12 Bay Of Brilliance, 14 Ancient Egypt, Action, 20 Christmas Day, 100 Rebel Rocker, 150 Balzac, 200 A Taste Of Glory, Alderman Poker
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Amelia Earhart heads nine in the Oaks
Precise has not been declared for the Betfred Oaks on Friday after Aidan O'Brien voiced concerns over the ground following 33mm of rain falling at Epsom between Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The filly was one of the leading juveniles of last season and improved markedly from her seventh-place finish in the British 1,000 Guineas to win the Irish equivalent on her latest start. However, concerns over the good to soft, good in places ground have left O'Brien with three representatives in the Classic, which features a field of nine.
Amelia Earhart is his leading contender after an impressive two-length victory in the Cheshire Oaks, while stablemate Sugar Island, who finished fourth in that contest, also lines up.
The trainer also saddles Cameo, who finished fifth on her seasonal reappearance before landing the Lingfield Oaks Trial by four and three-quarter lengths on her latest start.
Juddmonte could enjoy a Classic double at Epsom with the well-fancied Legacy Link for trainers John and Thady Gosden. The Dubawi filly capped last season with a fourth-place finish in the Fillies' Mile and won the Musidora Stakes on her first start of this campaign.
Thundering On makes her first start in Britain for Joseph O'Brien and was last seen winning the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes, while Venetian Lace, who finished third at 33-1 in the 1,000 Guineas on her seasonal reappearance, lines up for Charlie Johnston.
Wathnan are represented by A La Prochaine, who finished third in the Cheshire Oaks after 193 days off the track and trainer Ralph Beckett saddles two other runners.
K Sarra, who was third to Legacy Link in the York contest and is likely to be suited by any ease in the ground, while On Message finished third in the Height Of Fashion Stakes.
Betfred Oaks at Epsom: runners and riders
A La Prochaine James Doyle
Amelia Earhart TBC
Cameo TBC
K Sarra Rossa Ryan
Legacy Link Colin Keane
On Message Hector Crouch
Sugar Island TBC
Thundering On Dylan Browne McMonagle
Venetian Lace William Buick
Latest odds:
Betfred: 7-4 Amelia Earhart, 3 Legacy Link, 6 Thundering On, 8 A La Prochaine, Cameo, 12 Venetian Lace, 14 K Sarra, 25 On Message, 33 Sugar Island
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Published on inDerby festival
Last updated
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