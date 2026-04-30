Field Of Gold out of Lockinge Stakes with aim to be back for Royal Ascot and Classic Trial winner Raaheeb to miss the Derby

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Star miler Field Of Gold will miss the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes (3.35), his owners Juddmonte revealed on Thursday.

Last year's brilliant Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner finished second on his seasonal return behind Opera Ballo in last week's bet365 Mile at Sandown.

It emerged in the BHA stewards' dispatch that the vet reported he had bled from the nose.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old had been a 4-1 chance for the Newbury Group 1 on May 16, but will not take up that engagement.

In a statement, Juddmonte said: "We were very happy with how Field Of Gold ran in his first start this season, but post-race a bronchoalveolar lavage revealed a lower respiratory tract bacterial infection. This will require the horse to have a couple of easy weeks along with some treatment.

"In turn, this will cause him to miss the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes. We hope to have him ready for a return to the races at Royal Ascot or in the second half of the season."

The setback is the latest in Field Of Gold's career since his stunning Royal Ascot win last June. He has not won since then, including being beaten by Juddmonte-owned 150-1 outsider Qirat when sent off at odds-on at Glorious Goodwood.

He then finished fifth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes behind 100-1 shot Cicero's Gift, before his comeback effort at Sandown.

Notable Speech, the 2024 2,000 Guineas hero, is the 11-4 favourite for the Lockinge Stakes, ahead of Damysus for the Gosdens, who is a 3-1 chance.

The Karl Burke-trained Zeus Olympios, who was a place behind Field Of Gold in the bet365 Mile, is an 11-2 shot.

Classic Trial winner Raaheeb to miss Epsom

Raaheeb (Rossa Ryan) wins the Classic Trial at Sandown Credit: Getty Images

Raaheeb , the shortest-priced British-trained entry in the Betfred Derby , will miss his shot at Classic glory at Epsom in favour of other major summer targets.

The Shadwell-owned colt looked a star in the making when impressively winning Sandown's Classic Trial last week under Rossa Ryan, after which he was cut to 8-1 for the Derby.

However, he returned stiff after his three-and-a-quarter-length triumph and will skip the Derby, which takes place on June 6, with his trainer Owen Burrows keen not to rush him back.

Shadwell's racing manager Angus Gold said: "Owen said he'd been stiff for a couple of days following the race, but while routine x-rays have revealed nothing untoward, he'll have to give him a bit more time to get over the race before he goes back into full training.

"Owen feels he'll not be able to have him in peak condition for the Derby. Therefore, sadly, the decision has been made to bypass Epsom and give Raaheeb the time he needs. We hope to have him ready for important targets later this summer.”

Blessed with a top-class pedigree as a brother to Baaeed and Hukum, Raaheeb won on his debut at Ascot in September before returning with a bang at Sandown. He holds an entry in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on June 28.

Raaheeb's absence increases Aidan O'Brien's domination of the Derby market. The Ballydoyle trainer has the top five in the betting, with Benvenuto Cellini and Pierre Bonnard heading the market at 6-1.

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 6)

Betfred: 6 Benvenuto Cellini, Pierre Bonnard, 10 Hawk Mountain, 12 Christmas Day, 16 Constitution River, Water To Wine, 20 King's Trail, Maltese Cross, Montreal, Saxon Street, 25 bar.

Read more:

'He showed a good bit of class' - Gosdens' runner cut to 20-1 for Derby after impressive trial win

Go Racing this May: it's Guineas galore at Newmarket and the Curragh plus Epsom clues at big midweek meetings as the Flat takes off

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.