Brian Meehan's stable star to bypass Oaks with trainer favouring alternative Group 1 target

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Brian Meehan is eyeing Group 1 targets for star filly Esna after her Listed Fillies' Trial Stakes success at Newbury, although it is unlikely she will take up her Betfred Oaks entry.

Esna was cut to 33-1 (from 150) with William Hill for the Epsom Classic after battling gamely to land the penultimate recognised Oaks trial on Saturday, scoring by half a length from Sacred Ground.

That success came over a mile and a quarter, but the trainer said stepping up another two furlongs would be beyond her and she would instead be aimed at the Group 1 Prix de Diane at Chantilly on June 14.

Meehan said: “She’s come out of Newbury really well – very fresh, ate up and everything’s good with her.

“I just think she was very resilient and tried very hard. Ryan [Moore] gave her a lovely ride and it was all very straightforward.

“The Prix de Diane is what we’d be aiming for at this point in time, not Epsom. After riding her on Saturday, Ryan said a mile and a quarter was probably the limit of her stamina.”

Esna is no stranger to racing across the Channel, having contested the Prix Marcel Boussac at the end of her juvenile campaign. She finished fourth that day, beaten two and a quarter lengths by Diamond Necklace , who won on her return in the French 1,000 Guineas, and Meehan is encouraged by the strength of that form.

He said: “Her form is solid and obviously the form of the Boussac is working out well, so it leads us on a very simple path for now.”

Brian Meehan: trainer of Esna Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Meehan was on a winless streak of 35 in 2026 before Esna's victory at Newbury, but the barren start to the season has not discouraged the trainer.

He said: “It’s lovely for the first winner of the year to come in a stakes race. We haven’t run that many and they’ve all been going well – they’ve just been needing a run. We’ve been quite happy with the way the season’s been going.”

Esna could prove Meehan’s big star this year as she chases Group 1 glory in a bid to provide the trainer with his first top-level success since Most Improved won the 2012 St James’s Palace Stakes.

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