Bluestocking's Oaks bid to rest on participation in key trial at Newbury on Saturday
Oaks hope Bluestocking will need to bloom over the next few days to make it to Epsom after connections decided she was not ready to run at York on Wednesday.
The Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury on Saturday is her pre-Oaks target if she can prove her wellbeing in time.
Owned by Juddmonte, the Ralph Beckett-trained filly is a general 14-1 chance for the Betfred Oaks on June 2 after impressing in a Salisbury novice last September, but she did not take part in the Oaks trial won by Eternal Hope at Lingfield on Saturday and will not contest Wednesday's Musidora Stakes at York either, with connections not satisfied with her condition.
