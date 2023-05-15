Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

Bluestocking's Oaks bid to rest on participation in key trial at Newbury on Saturday

Bluestocking: ante-post Pricewise tip for the Betfred Oaks
Bluestocking: a general 14-1 chance for the OaksCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Oaks hope Bluestocking will need to bloom over the next few days to make it to Epsom after connections decided she was not ready to run at York on Wednesday.

The Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury on Saturday is her pre-Oaks target if she can prove her wellbeing in time.

Owned by Juddmonte, the Ralph Beckett-trained filly is a general 14-1 chance for the Betfred Oaks on June 2 after impressing in a Salisbury novice last September, but she did not take part in the Oaks trial won by Eternal Hope at Lingfield on Saturday and will not contest Wednesday's Musidora Stakes at York either, with connections not satisfied with her condition.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 15:29, 15 May 2023
icon
more inDerby festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inDerby festival