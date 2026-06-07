Biggest Derby crowd since 2022 delights Epsom boss - but he admits there is 'a long way to go'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

General manager Jim Allen was happy with the weekend at Epsom but admits that his mission to revive the Derby meeting still has "a long way to go".

Despite wet weather, the biggest crowd since 2022 turned up for the two-day fixture, which featured initiatives such as the free DerbyFest and a community zone with open-top buses on Tattenham Corner.

"We were very happy," Allen said on Sunday. "It was great to sell out both the Grandstand enclosures. That hasn't happened for a while. Had it been a nice, sunny day yesterday, I think we would have hit the 60,000 mark over the two days.

"We had more than 25,000 registered for DerbyFest and they didn't all turn up with the mini-hurricane, but it was encouraging and we've got a lot of data from those people and can hopefully encourage them to come back.

Jim Allen: "We had a massive surge in the 18 to 24-year-olds" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We had a massive surge in 18 to 24-year-olds and that really helped us sell out the Grandstand enclosure. They were all well behaved, and the pictures and images of people dancing after racing were the sort of thing you see at the Melbourne Cup and Kentucky Derby.

"The community zone was a good start, but hampered by the weather. The buses were back and there was a lot of engagement from the local community."

Lee Mottershead: The Derby experience on the Hill dampened spirits - but it was still a net win for Epsom and the sport

Asked if there was any particular aspect that needs to work better, Allen nominated the big screens in the Lonsdale enclosure opposite the grandstand.

He said: "We were working with new contractors and, with the high winds on Derby day, it was tricky to put some of those up. The ground, because it got so soaked, didn't help us with positioning some of the heavy screens.

"Most of the feedback has been really positive. Most people had a great day despite the weather. There's been so much enthusiasm for the race. Everybody commented that we had made an effort, that we were trying to improve this great race.

"We know we've got a long way to go; we knew we weren't going to get everything right in year one. We have a huge feedback session with all the team and all the staff on Tuesday."

'You can see the Derby roaring back to life'

George Scott, who won the Coronation Cup with Bay City Roller, believes Epsom is on the right track and said: "The seed has been planted and you can see the Derby roaring back to life if they continue to push like they have done this year. There were so many people there I know don't normally go racing."

Bay City Roller wins the Coronation Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The King and Queen were present on Derby day, having attended a family wedding earlier in the day, and Allen said: "That was absolutely crucial. It was brilliant for the race, brilliant for Epsom and also brilliant for British racing because we were shown in 170 countries around the world, and that would have been seen.

"It was fantastic they made the effort on what was a busy day for them. It was wonderful and we're hugely grateful to them."

When the King and Queen presented the trophy, it went to Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore for a record-extending fourth year in a row, thanks to Christmas Day's victory.

The King and Queen congratulate Aidan O'Brien Credit: Carl Court (Getty Images)

But Allen does not see that domination as a negative and said: "We need Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore bringing the best horses to the Derby. What we need to do is to encourage more people to come and take them on.

"We need to make 12 furlongs sexy again. It's an industry issue; we need to do what we can to encourage breeders to go to sires with more stamina in their pedigree.

"We need to make the Derby the race that everybody wants to win. It's aspirational at the moment but, as a horseman myself, if I knew it was going to be free to run in the Derby, that if I finished last I'd get my entry fee back, that would be a big incentive for me to go out and buy a horse with stamina in its pedigree.

"'Come and run in the Derby for free, take on Coolmore and it won't cost you'. Hopefully within five years we'll get there; we paid prize-money to tenth place this year."

Read more on the Derby:

Benvenuto Cellini non-runner Derby call blasted as 'extraordinary act of self-sabotage' by bookmaker chief

'He never had a chance to follow our plan' - Benvenuto Cellini part-owner says non-runner call was correct

Construction site manager backs Christmas Day to win the Derby - after taking inspiration from 'spooky' time capsule

'The stars aligned' for Ronan Whelan as well-backed Christmas Day seals 50th British Classic for Aidan O'Brien

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.