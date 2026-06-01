Benvenuto Cellini tops seven-strong Derby team for Aidan O'Brien as 17 go forward for Epsom

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed seven possibles, headed by favourite Benvenuto Cellini , for Saturday's Betfred Derby as the Ballydoyle maestro attempts to follow up his Chantilly heroics by winning the Epsom Classic for the fourth time in a row.

O'Brien, who masterminded a phenomenal 1-2-3 in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club, left plenty of options open for the Derby as a total of 17 horses moved forward on Monday.

Winner of the Chester Vase on his seasonal return last month, Benvenuto Cellini hardened as the 7-4 favourite with all firms and appears set to be joined by stablemate Pierre Bonnard, who is third favourite despite two defeats this year.

Action and Christmas Day also feature for O'Brien, who removed French Derby one-two Constitution River and Hawk Mountain from Epsom contention.

Item: main danger to Ballydoyle? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Item , who extended his unbeaten record to three in last month's Dante Stakes, is judged to be the main danger Benvenuto Cellini at 7-2 generally, while Lingfield Derby Trial one-two Maltese Cross and Bay Of Brilliance are other key contenders for Britain.

James J Braddock , who caused an upset over Pierre Bonnard in Leopardstown's Derby Trial, and Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt are others prominent in the betting.

The Derby picture will become a lot clearer on Wednesday with the final declarations taking place at the 72-hour stage, which is a day earlier than for normal Saturday races.

The draw and jockey bookings will also be known at that stage in an attempt to further generate excitement for the big race following a successful trial last year.

Action Aidan O'Brien

Alderman Richard Hannon

Ancient Egypt Charlie Johnston

A Taste of Glory Andrew Balding

Balzac Jane Chapple-Hyam

Bay Of Brilliance Ralph Beckett

Benvenuto Cellini Aidan O'Brien

Causeway Aidan O'Brien

Christmas Day Aidan O'Brien

Endorsement Aidan O'Brien

Item Andrew Balding

James J Braddock Joseph O'Brien

Maltese Cross William Haggas

Pierre Bonnard Aidan O'Brien

Poker Karl Burke

Proposition Aidan O'Brien

Rebel Rocker Faye Bramley

Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom, June 6)

Betfred: 7-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Item, 7 Pierre Bonnard, 17-2 Maltese Cross, 10 James J Braddock, 14 Ancient Egypt, Bay Of Brilliance, 20 Action, 25 Christmas Day, 50 Endorsement, 66 Causeway, 100 Proposition, Rebel Rocker, 150 A Taste Of Glory, Balzac, 200 Alderman, Poker

Big Coronation Cup rematch on cards

Last year's one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan remain on course for a rematch in the Coolmore Coronation Cup at Epsom on Saturday.

Moved to Derby day this year from Friday and with boosted prize-money of £1 million, the Coronation Cup attracted eight confirmations on Monday, with Calandagan heading the betting at around even-money.

Calandagan, officially named as the world's best racehorse after his 2025 exploits and winner of the Sheema Classic on his only start this year, has racked up five straight Group 1 victories in four different countries since his defeat at Epsom last year.

Jan Brueghel (right) and Calandagan rematch moves a step closer Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jan Brueghel, who warmed up for this assignment by winning last month's Ormonde Stakes at Chester, denied Calandagan by half a length in a thrilling finish to the Coronation Cup last year.

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for two of the top four in the betting with Jan Brueghel priced at 5-2 and last year's Derby winner Lambourn , who was also successful at Chester last month with victory in the Huxley Stakes, around the 6-1 mark. The trainer has also confirmed Illinois .

Four-year-old Convergent , successful on his return in the John Porter Stakes at Newbury, is the unknown quantity at 5-1 for his first attempt in a domestic Group 1.

Bay City Roller George Scott

Calandagan Francis Graffard

Convergent Karl Burke

Illinois Aidan O'Brien

Jan Brueghel Aidan O'Brien

Lambourn Aidan O'Brien

Sunway David Menuisier

See The Fire Andrew Balding

Coolmore Coronation Cup (2.40 Epsom, June 6)

Paddy Power: Evens Calandagan, 5-2 Jan Brueghel, 9-2 Convergent, 5 Lambourn, 20 Bay City Roller, 33 Illinois, See The Fire, 100 Sunway

Rain on the way at Epsom

The going at Epsom quickened slightly to good to firm, good in places on Monday morning (from good, good to firm in places), but rain is on the way before the two-day sixture gets under way with Betfred Oaks day on Friday.

Some rain is on Monday evening with the Met Office suggesting at least 10mm through the subsequent 24-hour period and the possibility for up to 20mm. However, the forecast for racing on Friday and Saturday is looking positive, according to the track's general manager Jim Allen.

"We have four different forecasts that we look at regularly and all of them overnight have changed to say that Friday and Saturday will be about 20C and sunny with no rain," Allen told Luck on Sunday.

Read these next:

Amelia Earhart backed for Oaks glory over Ballydoyle stablemate Precise - but shape of market could hinge on Ryan Moore decision

'I think he'll take a big step forward' - Hector Crouch dreaming of Epsom glory with live Derby hope

'He could do whatever you asked him to do' - Ryan Moore hails Constitution River as Aidan O'Brien saddles amazing 1-2-3

Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.

Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.