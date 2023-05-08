Auguste Rodin set to spearhead Ballydoyle Derby team despite bitterly disappointing Guineas run
Auguste Rodin remains at the forefront of Aidan O'Brien's plans for next month's Betfred Derby despite the colt's no-show in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday.
O'Brien will seek a record-extending ninth win at Epsom next month and he maintains a trip to Epsom is still the plan for Auguste Rodin after he failed to make an impact at Newmarket. The Ballydoyle trainer described the 2,000 Guineas as a "non-event" for Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear, who finished 12th and 14th respectively, with the pair affected by interference in the early stages of the Classic.
Last season's impressive Futurity Trophy winner had been touted as a potential Triple Crown horse before Newmarket, but he remains the ante-post favourite with most bookmakers for the Derby on June 3. The Deep Impact colt is a top price 6-1 and O'Brien said on Monday he was happy with how both he and Little Big Bear, who is set to return to sprinting, were despite failing to make an impact on the Rowley Mile.
