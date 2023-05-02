Attempts by animal rights protesters to stop the Derby will be dealt with 'swiftly and decisively' - Jockey Club

Attempts by animal rights protesters to stop this year’s Betfred Derby from taking place “will be dealt with swiftly and decisively”, the Jockey Club said on Tuesday.

Activists delayed the start of the Grand National at Aintree last month by 15 minutes after getting on to the course, with . Protesters also got on to the track prior to the Scottish Grand National being run, although the race went off on time.

Animal Rising, which is conducting the protests, said on Tuesday that it had informed the BHA and Jockey Club of its intention to engage in “non-violent protest” at this year’s Derby, claiming that “as many as 1,000 individuals could be involved”.

A spokesperson for the Jockey Club, which runs Epsom, said: “We never comment on the specifics of our security arrangements, but clearly part of planning for any event is to ensure that all eventualities are covered and illegal protests like the one we saw at the Grand National at Aintree will not be tolerated.

“The safety and security of our racegoers and all our participants, whether equine or human, will always be our number one priority and any attempt to disrupt our events will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

“Our security teams will have a strong and visible presence, controlled centrally via extensive CCTV coverage of the site, and we will be working closely with Surrey Police who will be present on the day.”

Animal Rights protesters at last month's Grand National meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Last year, animal rights protesters were able to get on to the track at Epsom before the start of the Derby. Protesters also got on to the course and chained themselves to the running rail during Royal Ascot in 2021.

Animal Rising said the Grand National protest marked “the beginning” of a summer of action by the group.

Spokesperson Orla Coughlan said: “Last year we took action at the Derby, and this year will see us return in far greater numbers. The way we treat horses as just animals to be used on racetracks symbolises the massive disconnect we have with all other life.”

