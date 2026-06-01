Amelia Earhart backed for Oaks glory over Ballydoyle stablemate Precise - but shape of market could hinge on Ryan Moore decision

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Amelia Earhart has been well supported to continue Aidan O'Brien's domination of the European Classics in Friday's Betfred Oaks , with her stablemate Precise noticeably weak and now out to 4-1 with some bookmakers.

On Saturday night some firms had the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair as joint 5-2 favourites, but there has since been support for the Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart. She is now 2-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes, while Irish 1,000 Guineas victor Precise is 4-1 with the same firms.

The Ballydoyle duo were two of five from the yard to be confirmed for the Epsom Classic with Sugar Island, Beautify and Cameo also left in. Declarations are on Wednesday.

The mount of Ballydoyle's number one jockey Ryan Moore is not yet known and Ladbrokes and Coral both expect that to influence the market later in the week.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: "A lot will depend on which filly Moore chooses to ride but right now the money, and indeed the one we would rather keep on side, is Amelia Earhart. She is the stronger stayer and with the threat of rain we expect she could shorten even further."

Precise and Wayne Lordan won the Irish 1,000 Guineas last month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

David Stevens of Coral said: "We saw the first sign of support for Amelia Earhart on Sunday, suggesting she could well be Ballydoyle’s number one Oaks filly, and that continued on Monday morning, meaning we cut her to 2-1 clear favourite from 5-2.

"By contrast, Precise has been noticeably weak in the last 24 hours and that, along with the support for her stablemate, has seen her price eased to 4-1 from 5-2.

"We may not find out until Wednesday’s final declarations which Ballydoyle fillies will line up in Friday’s Classic, but Moore’s choice of mount is still likely to be the key factor in determining who starts favourite."

O'Brien has won five Classics already this season, with Constitution River the latest addition to the haul after overcoming a wide draw to win Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club.

Constitution River: Ballydoyle's latest Classic winner Credit: Scott Burton (racingpost.com/photos)

Paddy Power have been less reactive with their Oaks market. Amelia Earhart is unchanged as their 2-1 favourite but Precise has been eased slightly to 100-30.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Despite the master trainer landing the French Derby from a car park draw, we haven't seen much support in the Oaks for either of the O'Brien pair recently and have actually given Precise a slight push to 100-30 (from 11-4).

"While four days in a Classic market is a long time and that could all change by Friday, the most notable move of the last week is the one of Thundering On, who we saw a large amount of cash for on Irish Guineas weekend resulting in us cutting the impressive recent Navan winner from 16-1 into 7-1."

Betfred Oaks (Epsom, June 5)

Betfred: 2 Amelia Earhart, 3 Legacy Link, 4 Precise, 7 Thundering On, 8 Ventian Lace, 12 Cameo, 16 bar.

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