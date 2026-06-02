Aidan O'Brien reveals Precise's Oaks participation in doubt after heavy rain hits Epsom

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The heavy rain that has hit Epsom could be pivotal to Precise's participation in the Betfred Oaks as Aidan O'Brien expressed serious reservations about running her on soft ground.

The going on the main course was officially good, good to firm in places on Monday but after 25mm of rain overnight into Tuesday morning, it was described as good, good to soft in places three days before the start of the Derby meeting.

Precise was the leading juvenile filly in Ireland and Britain last season and finished seventh behind stablemate True Love in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on her return after an interrupted preparation. She stepped forward hugely for that run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last time, turning around the form with True Love in sensational style.