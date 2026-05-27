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Aidan O'Brien confirms plan for Constitution River as teams for the Derby and Prix du Jockey Club are decided
Aidan O'Brien has confirmed that the hugely exciting Constitution River will head to Chantilly for this Sunday's French version of the Derby, the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, rather than wait for the Betfred-sponsored equivalent at Epsom on Saturday, June 6.
Since his nine-length demolition job in the Dee Stakes O'Brien has consistently put Constitution River forward as likely to lead his team for Chantilly rather than Epsom, and expressed surprise when told of a collapse in the colt's price for the Derby last Sunday.
Confirming Constitution River will be joined in France by Hawk Mountain and Montreal — both of whom ran in leading Classic trials at Chantilly — O'Brien said: "We've decided that Constitution River will go to France. We went to Chester with him looking to find out if he stayed a mile and a quarter and he saw it out very well there.
"This is obviously a big step up but everything has gone very well in the build-up to the race and everybody is very happy with him. We've always thought he was a colt who had enough pace for a mile but would hopefully stay a mile and a quarter and he looks to be a very classy horse."
News that Constitution River will head to France is likely to see stablemate Benvenuto Cellini harden as favourite for the Betfred Derby a week on Saturday.
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