Aidan O'Brien compares Derby favourite and 'incredible mover' Benvenuto Cellini to the legendary Galileo

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Aidan O’Brien has compared Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini to his legendary grandsire, the 2001 Derby winner Galileo, as he looks ahead to a potential Derby double over the next two weekends.

Marking the anniversary of Galileo’s Epsom victory in a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper, O’Brien said: “Benvenuto is the most incredible mover, very like his grandad [Galileo]. He might be a bit quicker than him, too. But he has that beautifully balanced action. His movement is incredible. He moves with so much class."

O’Brien and the Coolmore team faced a major dilemma with their two star colts, Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River , after both won at Chester this month. In the end, while Benvenuto Cellini heads to Epsom, Constitution River will run in Sunday’s Qatar Prix du Jockey Club.

The trainer has admitted that connections were tempted to run Constitution River at Epsom, but in the end it was the likely distance preferences of both horses – Constitution River is even felt capable of dropping to a mile later in the season – that swayed the decision.

Constitution River: runs in the Prix du Jockey Club on Sunday Credit: Getty Images

"Benvenuto always looked like he would get a mile and a half, which he did at Chester,” he said. “We always felt he would get a mile and a half but could come back to a mile and a quarter, whereas Constitution River will have no problem coming back to a mile. He looked like he might get a mile and a quarter, so he went to Chester to find out and he looked like he did. Chantilly will be another test for him.

“If you bring him to Epsom you're bringing him into an even bigger unknown. Obviously the French Derby will be another big step up but he oozes class and what excites everyone about him is the way he does everything. He canters through his work and he canters through his races. And then he quickens. That's what he's done in all his work and in all his races.”

As for Benvenuto Cellini, O’Brien feels his Futurity Trophy defeat last season has toughened him up and turned him into a proper Derby horse.

"Benvenuto was a very good horse last year,” he added. “He had to go to the Racing Post [Futurity] Trophy and he had to tough it out there in tough conditions. He had to go through that pain. He grew up that day.”

Betfred Derby, 4.00 Epsom, June 6

Betfred: 9-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 4 Item, 7 Pierre Bonnard, 8 Constitution River, Maltese Cross, 10 James J Braddock, 14 Bay Of Brilliance, 16 bar.

Read more . . .

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