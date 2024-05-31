Aidan O'Brien adamant a stalls issue cost City Of Troy in the 2,000 Guineas - what does a horse whisperer think?
Races are rarely won in the stalls but they can easily be lost, and that was part of the explanation provided for City Of Troy's 2,000 Guineas defeat, offering hope to those who believe he can win Saturday's Betfred Derby.
After drawing comparisons with Frankel after an unbeaten juvenile campaign, many expected the son of Justify to win multiple Classics this year, but after entering the stalls last at Newmarket, he was said to have become uncharacteristically worked up and could manage only ninth.
This week, Aidan O'Brien offered his own conclusion, and said: "Obviously, if I were to go back and do it all again I'd have stood him in the stalls before the race, just to get that little thing out of his system. It was one stone I didn't look under and that was the thing that came and got us."
