'A good weekend for racing' - ITV presenter Ed Chamberlin praises industry collaboration after challenging Derby

Ed Chamberlin: lead presenter for ITV Racing has spoken out about intrusive affordability checks
Ed Chamberlin: pleased after a testing two days at EpsomCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

ITV anchor Ed Chamberlin has said Epsom's two-day Derby fixture "felt like a good weekend for racing" following persistent threats from Animal Rising to disrupt the historic Classic. 

While a single protester got on to the track during the race, Chamberlin hailed the weekend as an overall success and praised individuals at the BHA and the Jockey Club for planning collaboratively.

"It was an example of how effective racing can be when it works together," he said. "For what could have been an absolute nightmare of a weekend it feels like it went pretty well. For a terrestrial audience you couldn’t ask for more than Frankie Dettori flying twice on Friday.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 4 June 2023Last updated 17:00, 4 June 2023
