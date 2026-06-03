A 16-1 shot 'expected to be in the shake-up' and a 4.3 million guineas 200-1 outsider - who are Amo Racing's two Derby runners?

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Amo Racing are set to field two runners in the Betfred Derby. One is a 16-1 chance, the other a 200-1 outsider.

The pair representing Kia Joorabchian's operation were both purchased at the Tattersalls October Book 1 Sale in 2024, where he stated : "If we want to compete, we have to get those top pedigrees; otherwise, we're going to get left behind."

Amo shocked the racing and bloodstock world by spending more than £24 million on 25 yearlings at that Book 1 Sale, but they will arrive at Epsom on Saturday with two colts lining up in Britain's most famous Flat race.

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: David Egan

Derby odds: 16-1

At the same Tattersalls October Book 1 Sale at which Poker was purchased for an even lumpier sum, Amo secured Ancient Egypt for 1.1 million guineas.

The son of Frankel is a brother to the mile-winning two-year-old Senita and a half-brother to the Group-placed mile winner Redressed. Ancient Egypt's dam Atone is a sister to Group 1 winner Midday, who excelled over ten and 12 furlongs, and a half-sister to Group 3 winners over seven furlongs and a mile and a quarter.

Ancient Egypt galloping at Epsom Credit: Megan Rose Photography

Trained by Charlie Johnston, the colt made the perfect start to his career when winning on his debut as a two-year-old in July, and backed that up the following month when stepping up to a mile.

He was soon pitched into deeper company in the Royal Lodge Stakes in September, when he raced prominently in the early stages before weakening entering the final furlong and finishing second-last.

Ancient Egypt's three-year-old campaign got off to a flying start when he won the Listed Newmarket Stakes by two lengths. Although the favourite disappointed that day, he saw the trip out strongly and was doing his best work at the finish.

Ancient Egypt had a spin around Epsom last week, after which Johnston said: "For me, the trip isn't a question mark. I'm confident he’ll improve for the distance. He’s going to have to improve 10-14lb. We're hopeful he’ll handle the track. He’s pretty laid-back and I think he'll handle the occasion.

"The only question mark is if he’s good enough, and we’ll find that out on the day. There are probably a few more eyes on this horse because of who owns him and how much he cost, but we're expecting him to be in the shake-up."

Ancient Egypt with connections after Newmarket win Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Verdict: Connections believed he would improve for a step up in trip, and his Newmarket Stakes win did little to change that view. The Derby is a different test altogether, but there is plenty in both his recent form and pedigree to suggest Epsom will suit, and he is the choice of Amo's retained rider David Egan.

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Derby odds: 200-1

This son of Wootton Bassett cost 4.3 million guineas and boasts a smart pedigree including plenty of connections to Epsom.

Poker (left) on his debut before his sixth-place finish at Haydock Credit: Andrew Parker (racingpost.com/photos)

Poker's dam Park Bloom is a sister to Oaks winner Was, Group 3 winner Douglas Macarthur and Amhran Na Bhfiann, who won at Group 2 level. Park Bloom is out of Alluring Park, a half-sister to Derby winner New Approach, so Poker's pedigree puts him in good standing for the Derby trip.

Trainer Karl Burke was not expecting a dazzling debut, so a sixth-place finish over seven furlongs in September was forgivable. He was stepped up to a mile and a furlong on his next start in October, when he finished runner-up to Bay Of Brilliance, who was subsequently beaten just a neck by Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

On his seasonal reappearance at Haydock, Poker was fitted with first-time cheekpieces over a mile and a half but again proved no match for the winner, finishing second by a couple of lengths.

Verdict: He is 200-1 and any commentary should be couched in that reality. It looks a daunting assignment and a top Racing Post Rating of 80 leaves him with stones of improvement to find. However, there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, he is trained by one of the best in the business and it wouldn't be the wildest surprise if he outran such huge odds.

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