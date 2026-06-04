2026 Betfred Derby tips: runners, riders, odds and verdict

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Get the full lowdown on the 2026 Betfred Derby (4.00 Epsom, Saturday ) from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide. A field of XXXXX is set for the first Classic of the season as the best three-year-olds in training take each other on.

Betfred Derby: forecast betting odds for the big race

*In racecard order

Action – 16-1

Alderman – 200-1

Ancient Egypt – 14-1

A Taste Of Glory – 150-1

Balzac – 150-1

Bay Of Brilliance – 12-1

Benvenuto Cellini – 2-1

Christmas Day – 20-1

Item – 7-2

James J Braddock – 10-1

Maltese Cross – 9-1

Pierre Bonnard – 6-1

Poker – 200-1

Rebel Rocker – 100-1

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Betfred Derby: full runner-by-runner guide

1 Action

Closely related to 2025 Derby winner Lambourn; carries his head high but ended last season with a close, battling second in the Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster (1m, heavy) and front-running second in the Dante at York (10.2f, good) last month was of a similar order, albeit no match for Item in the final 1f; a disappointing, sluggish display on reappearance was his only start with tongue tied; likely to stay 1m4f, with a possible place role but it's unlikely to be more unless the new cheekpieces have a major positive effect.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 16-1

Action 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

2 Alderman

Travelled well and challenged from the rear at Newbury (1m3f, good; 17-2) on reappearance seven weeks ago, sticking to his task manfully too while chasing home an exciting prospect at a respectful distance; a promising, scopey sort from a famous middle-distance family but his progressive form in maidens, without a win, does not make him a serious Derby contender.

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Forecast odds: 200-1

Alderman 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

3 Ancient Egypt

Frankel colt bought for 1,100,000gns as a yearling; all four races on good to firm; Beverley and Goodwood novice wins last summer before the Group 2 Royal Lodge saw a comprehensive end to his unbeaten record; he returned to Newmarket, however, with an ultimately authoritative win in a five-runner Listed race (1m2f) five weeks ago, helping to make the running; 1m4f beckons strongly after that and he's included in each-way calculations.

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: David Egan

Forecast odds: 14-1

Ancient Egypt 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4 A Taste Of Glory

Won a Brighton maiden and 1m2f all-weather handicap at Lingfield; however, he ended last season with last of ten in a French Group 1 (1m2f, very soft) and subsided rapidly to be last of six in the Lingfield Derby Trial (11.6f, good to firm; 33-1); his owner is renowned for Derby contenders who have run well at big prices, but hopes for this one may be stretching it.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Forecast odds: 150-1

A Taste Of Glory 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Andrew Balding

5 Balzac

Novice winner whose rallying third of six in Listed race here (1m2f, good) in April suggested that longer trips would suit; tried 11.6f in the Lingfield Derby Trial (good to firm) and recorded his highest rating, but Maltese Cross and Bay Of Brilliance were just over six lengths ahead of him; major work to do.

Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa

Forecast odds: 150-1

Balzac 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

6 Bay Of Brilliance

Half-brother to smart Flat and hurdle winner Absurde; odds-on winner of maiden at Goodwood (1m2f, soft) and novice at Redcar (1m1f, good to soft; made all) on last two starts as a two-yearold; pushed Maltese Cross all the way in Lingfield Derby Trial (11.6f, good to firm) and could improve on that first-time-out display; more to do but he's heading the right way.

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Forecast odds: 12-1

Bay Of Brilliance 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

7 Benvenuto Cellini

Frankel colt who was dominant in a maiden last July, a Group 2 at Leopardstown (1m) in September and Group 3 Chester Vase (12.5f, good) one month ago; his free-flowing, long-striding action was seen to good effect in those races, but not on heavy ground when third in the Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster (1m) in October; soft ground would also introduce something for him to prove but otherwise he brings strength of stamina and among the best form; if the ground is okay, a bold show looks assured.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 2-1

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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8 Christmas Day

Maiden success was on heavy going; Group 3 Ballysax at Leopardstown (1m2f, good to yielding) on April reappearance made it three wins in a row and his Dante third at York (10.2f, good) next time was at least as good on form; while lacking anything like the same dash as winner Item at York, and also unable to get to grips with stablemate Action, he did plug on as if 1m4f could help; it clearly needs to.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ronan Whelan

Forecast odds: 20-1

Christmas Day 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

9 Item

Well on top last September in a maiden at Kempton (7f, AW) and novice at Bath (1m, good to firm); non-runner in Group 1 Futurity due to heavy going; not the easiest to settle when reappearing in Group 2 Dante at York (10.2f, good; 11-2) last month but he mastered front-running Action in the last half furlong to win it, putting Christmas Day in the shade as well; settling a bit better (fine as two-year-old) would cement claims for 1m4f but this son of Frankel won going away and brings clear potential, plus leading form and an unbeaten record.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 7-2

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

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10 James J Braddock

Second start as two-year-old was a six-length win in Curragh maiden (1m, heavy); never able to challenge on return in the Group 3 Ballysax won by Christmas Day and couldn't have left it any later in the Derby Trial back over Leopardstown's 1m2f (good) four weeks ago, but upstaging Pierre Bonnard so dramatically in the latter reinforces the feeling that 1m4f will suit him well; his sire's sole Group 1 win was at this trip; each-way player.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Forecast odds: 9-1

James J Braddock 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

11 Maltese Cross

Debut was on soft; all four of his races were tight finishes and he won the last three; pulled it out of the fire against useful rivals in a valuable novice event at Newbury (1m2f, good) and narrowly maintained an advantage over Bay Of Brilliance as the pair drew clear in a ding-dong battle for the Lingfield Derby Trial (11.6f, good to firm) four weeks ago; his pedigree is all about 1m4f, with his sire and dam's sire both Derby winners, and he also shapes as if every yard will suit; needs to pull out more again but has to be in each-way calculations.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 9-1

Maltese Cross 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

12 Pierre Bonnard

Asserted late on to finish firmly on top last October in a Group 3 at Newmarket (good to firm) and Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud (very soft) and they were over 1m2f; three-year-old campaign got off to a muted start but he briefly hit the front in Derby Trial at Leopardstown before James J Braddock swooped and Aidan O'Brien has stressed that he went gently with him at home until after that race; his sire and dam's sire were Derby winners (dam won 1m2f Group 1 Nassau) and he now moves up from 1m2f; he looked every inch a serious Derby contender last term and that's probably still the impression to go with.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Forecast odds: 5-1

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

13 Poker

Having fetched 4,300,000gns in 2024, he is the most expensive yearling colt ever sold at auction in Europe; by Wootton Bassett out of a sister to Oaks winner Was; on the other hand, he was left nearly nine lengths behind by Bay Of Brilliance at Redcar (1m1f, good to soft) in October and sported cheekpieces at 10-1 when a front-running second of four to a stablemate in Haydock novice (1m4f, good to firm) in April; tenacious in the latter but the dream was once of so much more.

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Forecast odds: 200-1

Poker 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: K R Burke

14 Rebel Rocker

Strong late on to grab a maiden at Kempton (1m, AW) in November and came from last to second in the six-runner Listed Trial at Epsom (1m2f, good; 33-1) in April; hopes for the latter form seem to have been punctured and although he looks capable of better and shapes as if 1m4f will suit him well, 1m4f in something other than the Derby would seem much more realistic.

Trainer: Faye Bramley

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 100-1

Rebel Rocker 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Faye Bramley

The Derby verdict

By Richard Austen, Spotlight editor

Aidan O'Brien keeps racking up the Derby winners, not always with his apparent first string ridden by Ryan Moore, but the pair can team up to winning effect again this year with BENVENUTO CELLINI. He's proved his stamina and did so at Chester, which strengthens the chance that he will handle this idiosyncratic track, but it must be said that soft ground would give him more to prove.

O'Brien second string Pierre Bonnard is feared most based on the abundant promise of his major 1m2f wins as a two-year-old, which has not yet been fulfilled but his latest start suggests he is heading back in the right direction. That race was won in last-gasp fashion by James J Braddock, who can raise his game even further over this longer trip, as can the Lingfield Derby Trial winner Maltese Cross and they are both serious each-way contenders.

The principal British-trained hope, though, appears to be Item who is one of the least experienced horses in the race but the only unbeaten one. He swotted aside Action and Christmas Day (the O'Brien third and fourth string) in the prestigious Dante at York over an extended 1m2f but he's not the nailed-on certainty to relish 1m4f which Benvenuto Cellini is.

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more on the Derby at Epsom:

Who will win the 2026 Derby and Oaks at Epsom based on previous trends?

Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks at Epsom: Christophe Soumillon bags big ride for Aidan O'Brien

'Good horses should win from any draw' - excitement builds at Epsom as Anna Lisa Balding weighs in on Britain's leading Derby hope

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