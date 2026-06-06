2026 Betfred Derby at Epsom full result: who won and where your horse finished

Find out where your selections finished in the 2026 Betfred Derby at Epsom , Britain's most prestigious Flat race and watched by millions worldwide.

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2026 Betfred Derby at Epsom: finishing positions

1 Christmas Day 7-1

2 Maltese Cross 12-1

3 James J Braddock 9-1

4 Bay Of Brilliance 9-1

5 Alderman 100-1

6 Rebel Rocker 66-1

7 Pierre Bonnard 7-2

8 Ancient Egypt 28-1

9 Item 11-2

11 A Taste Of Glory 100-1

12 Balzac 66-1

13 Action 16-1

14 Poker 80-1​​



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