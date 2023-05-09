'You're in control if you can get to that point in front' - Chester king Franny Norton's guide to the Roodee

It’s with good reason that Franny Norton is known as the Chester king. The 52-year-old rider has partnered 142 winners at the course in his career, nearly double the tally of his nearest rival among jockeys currently active, Richard Kingscote (72). Here Norton gives Andrew Dietz his thoughts on how to ride the Roodee.

There are certain parts of Chester where you can take a breather and certain parts where you need to be letting loose. Crucially, between the four and the two poles you’re on a turn and you’re in control if you can get to the four pole in front. That’s your chance to get a breather because anything behind you is stuck and anything that wants to come round you has to keep turning and going wider and wider.

Of course, over five furlongs that means you have no time at all and you have to be right on the ball. You also need a horse with gatespeed. I remember winning a 5f race from stall 14 of 14 once on a horse called Ballista, who was the kind who could gain a length from the gate if he got it right. On that day he got it right and I was gone and didn’t see another horse.