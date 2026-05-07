'Tom's not happy and says it's dangerous' - how the dramatic delay at Chester's May meeting unfolded in quotes

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It was a day of drama at Chester, where day two of the May meeting was under serious threat after horses slipped around the turn for home in the opening race. It led to an hour-plus delay and if you missed it, here's what people had to say as it unfolded.

There were a few slips in the race. I’ll be going back into the stewards’ room and having a chat with the clerk. You don’t want to see horses slipping

Oisin Murphy won the opener on Roman Dragon, but was left concerned about the conditions

I wasn't walking it with a stick, so it's hard to tell. It's pretty quick underneath and it's not a huge surprise, to be honest

George Boughey, speaking to ITV Racing, gave his verdict after walking the track



We don’t know what’s happening. We’ve tried watching ITV on the phone to find out what’s going on

Racegoer Thomas Wright was left in the dark about the inspection

It's not easy to hear on the public address. They said it was a 20-minute delay and we've just rushed out because we thought we were going to miss the next race

Fellow racegoer Charlotte Lewis was also confused about what was going on

Tom's not happy and says it's dangerous

Maureen Haggas gives Tom Marquand's verdict on conditions after the opener



I fully respect it, and I contemplated it myself but I decided to go out there. I don't blame him at all

Fellow rider Jason Watson backs Marquand's decision to give up his ride in the second race

There were a lot of things to consider, different factors. They've all been taken into account and it has been decided that racing should continue. A number of the jockeys were happy and there were a couple of jockeys who were less happy

Clerk of the course Eloise Quayle explains the decision to get racing back under way

Trainer Hugo Palmer out walking the course at Chester Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

My horse slipped turning for home but he was forced very wide, probably far too wide going very fast. It's uncomfortable for jockeys when they slip but they've mowed and sanded the track and the balance of opinion was that we should race ahead

Roman Dragon's trainer Hugo Palmer offers his thoughts on the scenario

I didn't slip and I didn't see anyone slip around me. Top marks to the groundstaff team and hopefully now we're set for a good day's racing

Murphy gives the seal of approval to the work carried out on the track after the second race

Read more from day two at Chester:

Inside Chester's ground shambles - a stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour

'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore turn it up to 11 at Chester as Jan Brueghel bounces back in Ormonde

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