'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes

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Dual Derby winner Lambourn did not scale the heights he reached at Epsom and the Curragh on his final two starts last season and it will be fascinating to see how he kicks off his four-year-old season in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes over a trip which may be on the sharp side.

The Australia colt announced himself a Derby contender at this meeting a year ago when he landed the Chester Vase in good style before never seeing a rival at Epsom with a thoroughly dominant performance. He then confirmed his superiority over the middle-distance three-year-old crop in the Irish Derby.

After a seven-week break, he tackled the Great Voltiguer at York and shaped as if he would come on for the run when beaten over three lengths into fifth, with the slow gallop not seeing him to best effect. However, he ran to only a slightly better standard when fourth behind Scandinavia in the St Leger over a trip that looked as though it would suit.

Lambourn now drops back to 1m2f and while that trip is probably short of his best, he was a good second to Delacroix in the Ballysax on his previous run over this distance last year, has proved he handles this track and Ryan Moore has a helpful draw in stall two.

Lambourn: Derby winner returns Credit: Justin Tallis (AFP via Getty)

This looks a good opportunity in first-time cheekpieces, particularly as he receives 5lb from Bay City Roller , who won a German Group 1 on his final start of last season for trainer George Scott.

Aidan O'Brien reports Lambourn in good form and is hoping a positive start to the season can tee him up for a crack at the Coronation Cup next month.

He said: "The trip is a little bit short for him but he's in good form. We're thinking of going to the Coronation Cup so we think the run will do him good regardless."

Ballydoyle has been responsible for the winner of this race on four occasions, the latest being Point Lonsdale in 2023, while Moore has partnered the winner five times in the last nine years.

Bay City Roller had some high-class form last season, finishing second to recent bet365 Mile winner Opera Ballo in the Heron Stakes before running subsequent Arc winner Daryz to three-quarters of a length in the Prix Eugene Adam.

Runner-up finishes to Cualificar and First Look in France also read well and he deservedly won a big one in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern in November, bolting seven lengths clear of Tiffany.

Royal Rhyme: needs a return to form Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

King's Gambit has not got his head in front since winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury two years ago but has finished second four times since and has the benefit of a run under his belt having filled that spot behind Damysus in the Earl of Sefton last month.

Of Karl Burke's two representatives, Royal Rhyme has run some massive races in Group 1 company, most notably when third behind Anmaat and Calandagan in the Champion Stakes in October 2024. He has only run three times since and was below that level on his return in the Alleged last month, when he was far too keen.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Starford won the Group 3 Alleged Stakes last time and is proving very progressive, but Dylan Browne McMonagle will have to negotiate stall nine.

What they say

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of King's Gambit

We were delighted with his comeback run at Newmarket behind Damysus. This looked like the next obvious stop. It looks a hot race with Lambourn and Bay City Roller in there. We'll be a little bit concerned about whether he'll handle the track but we'll find out tomorrow.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Sky Safari

She had a really good winter and seems in good form but we've now got to see whether she transfers her form on to the turf. I think Chester will really suit her.

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