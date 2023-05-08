Juddmonte prepare to unleash two more Classic hopes at Chester and Lingfield after 'phenomenal weekend'

Juddmonte will attempt to maintain their excellent run of form after capturing the 2,000 Guineas with Chaldean on Saturday when they unleash two more potential stars in key trials for the Betfred Derby and Oaks this week.

The team came within a head of winning a fifth Group 1 in 2022 when was denied by Dubai Mile in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October – that horse finished fifth to Chaldean on Saturday – and they will hope he can enhance his Epsom credentials in Wednesday's Boodles Chester Vase Stakes ().

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt will need to prove his stamina over an extra two furlongs if his odds, ranging from 14-1 to 20-1, are to contract for the Derby on June 3.