I'm The One ran a 'spectacular race' and could turn tables on Amelia Earhart at Epsom, says Hayley Turner

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The Betfred Oaks market has been blown wide open by Amelia Earhart's defeat of ante-post favourite I'm The One , with bookmakers taking contrasting views.

Betfred, the sponsors of all five British Classics, go 100-30 about the Chester winner, with I'm The One pushed out to a best-priced 11-2. Ladbrokes and Coral initially went 5-1 the pair, although they have already trimmed Amelia Earhart into 4-1 favourite.

Speaking immediately after the race, ITV Racing pundit Hayley Turner said she could see the form being reversed at Epsom next month, believing the fact this was Amelia Earhart's sixth start, compared to I'm The One's second, was to her advantage in the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks.

She said: "They went very slow and turned it into a bit of a sprint. I think Amelia Earhart having more experience than any other horse in the field perhaps has won her the race.

"I think I'm The One has run a spectacular race despite finishing second. She'll have a lot to take home and learn from this, and I wouldn't be surprised if the places were reversed when they meet again."

Asked if she could see that happening as soon as Epsom, Turner responded: "Quite possibly, yeah."

Amelia Earhart: Oaks winner under Ryan Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jason Weaver also had his say. Asked if he would rather ride the winner or the second, he chose option C and said: "I'd rather ride Precise [1,000 Guineas favourite who finished seventh at Newmarket].

"It was a good call from Hayley as it's a nice debate. They'll be thinking the winner, and the way she went through the line – she was absolutely motoring. She's quite clearly a handful so it's going to be a test for her master of a trainer, but it's all about getting from A to B and she'd the perfect lead; she was in the ideal spot.

"Up over the line, that was the telling spot for me as it wasn't just the usual jockey language where you put your hands on their neck and they gallop out and have their blow. He had hold of her tight and making sure there was no waver from her.

"The body language over the line, Ryan [Moore, rider of Amelia Earhart] had the winner in full flight and William [Buick, rider of I'm The One] had throughout the last half-furlong sort of accepted the situation.

"It was the way she switched from one lead to the other, and hopefully that's going to stand her in good stead going forward. It'll be a huge learning experience."

He added: "William was the first one off the bridle, but also the third [A La Prochaine] has stayed on really well and she was nowhere near there in her coat."

A La Prochaine's price for the Oaks ranges from 16-1 to 33-1.

Read more from day one at Chester:

Amelia Earhart usurps I'm The One at head of Oaks betting after two-length trial win

Benvenuto Cellini strengthens Derby claims as dominant win gives Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore another Oaks-Vase double

Lily Agnes success 'like a dream' as Rebecca Menzies targets Royal Ascot with runaway winner Adonius

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