'He's fresh and well but the handicapper has been harsh' - Dermot Weld snaps up Ryan Moore for Falcon Eight

Dermot Weld has snapped up the services of Ryan Moore for Falcon Eight in Friday's tote Chester Cup but the master of Rosewell House thinks the handicapper has been harsh on the eight-year-old in allocating him joint-top weight.

Falcon Eight won the race in 2021 under Frankie Dettori and he will become the first horse since Rainbow High 22 years ago to regain the Chester Cup if successful on Friday.

That feat will not be easily achieved according to Weld as Falcon Eight has to shoulder topweight and runs off a mark of 108, which is 4lb higher than when he won the race as a six-year-old.

Weld said: "Falcon Eight is fresh and well, the ground is suitable and we're likely to run. I think the handicapper has been harsh on him, though, by giving him 9st 12lb. That's a lot of weight for a horse who has run in a lot of races and ran in a lot of handicaps since he won the race."

When asked who will ride Falcon Eight, Weld replied: "Most likely Ryan Moore."

Reflecting on his near miss in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas with Tahiyra, Weld expressed himself extremely proud of the filly but won't think about her next target until she returns to work later this week.

Tahiyra was bidding to give Weld his first success in the fillies Classic at Newmarket and the 6-4 favourite traded at a low of 1.21 in-running on the Betfair Exchange. Mawj was not for passing, however, and she failed by half a length, pulling seven and a half lengths clear of the pack in the process.

Weld said: "She ran great. They are two talented fillies and Tahiyra ran an excellent race. I was proud of her.

"I'm satisfied with how my filly came out of the race and she's perfectly sound after it. It's onwards and upwards with her now and we'll see how she comes along over the next ten days before making any decision on where she goes next. She starts back in work later this week and we'll see how she comes out of that.

"We also have a nice filly called Tarawa who could run in the Irish Guineas. She was a fast-finishing second at Leopardstown on Sunday. I thought both fillies ran excellent races over the weekend and we'll see how they both are over the next ten days before making any firm plans."

Weld won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot way back in 1978 with Sutton Place and Tahiyra is 2-1 joint-favourite with bet365 to bridge a 45-year gap next month. Mawj, her conqueror on Sunday, is the other joint-favourite for that contest on June 23.

