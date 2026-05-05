'He’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse' - ranking Hugo Palmer's runners on day one of the May meeting

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Chester’s May meeting carries extra significance for Hugo Palmer and everybody at Manor House Stables, not just because the yard is located 16 miles from the track, but also due to Michael Owen’s long-standing connection to the track.

Owen bought Manor House Stables at the height of his footballing career and has a deep love for this meeting, so much so that, in Sunday’s Big Read, Palmer said: “It’s the reason Michael stopped covering the Champions League [as a pundit]. It always ends up clashing with Chester.”

Since taking over at Manor House in March 2022, Palmer has had at least one winner every year at the meeting, and 29 per cent of his runners have finished in the first three. The trainer has four runners on day one and we’ve ranked their chances. He saddles three in the 6f handicap, while the promising Wait Geordie lines up in the Lily Agnes.

4. Tricky Tel – American Holidays Handicap ( 3.40 )

The market has Tricky Tel as the outsider of Palmer’s trio, with his wide draw in stall ten no doubt playing a part, but he could outrun his odds on his return.

He looked good when winning on his first two starts, both at Chester, but failed to back that up in three subsequent runs, well beaten in a Listed contest before disappointing efforts in handicaps. He's been dropped 11lb for those efforts, with this mark of 79 looking more realistic (his peak Racing Post Rating is 82), and could show the benefit of being gelded now back at a track he clearly likes.

Palmer said: “It’s a bit tougher for him than the others as he’s got an awkward draw, but his work has been very good and I think he’s improved. Any rain would probably help him, whereas we wouldn’t be so certain it would suit the other two.”

3. Watcha Snoop – American Holidays Handicap ( 3.40 )

Watcha Snoop: winner at Ascot in September Credit: Edward Whitaker

Watcha Snoop makes his handicap debut after a solid start to his career, finishing runner-up on debut before winning at Ascot. He then ran twice in the autumn in stronger races, finishing last in the Group 2 Mill Reef and tenth of 11 in the juvenile conditions race on Champions Day.

He looks fairly treated off a mark of 85. Thaluna, the horse he beat at Ascot, has since gone close off an official rating of 82. His peak RPR of 88 came on soft ground, but Palmer has since suggested quicker conditions may suit better, and he could be well handicapped.

The trainer said: “He’s grown and done very well over the winter. He’s a much bigger horse now and he’s in good order. He’s not badly drawn.”

Ruby's Angel (orange) winning at York last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ruby’s Angel’s sole win from six starts came at the Ebor meeting when springing a 33-1 surprise in a 6f handicap off a mark 4lb lower than now. She then finished last of four at Kempton in September, but that run can be forgiven given that it was her first on the all-weather and she was stepping up to seven furlongs.

She makes her reappearance back over six furlongs and has a handy draw in stall one. The booking of Tom Marquand is another positive.

Palmer said: “She’s done very well over the winter. She’s a much bigger and stronger filly. We always liked her last year but felt she underachieved – we thought she’d win more races than she did. She’s got a lovely draw, so that’s to her advantage.”

1. Wait Geordie – CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes ( 1.30 )

Bought for £50,000 at the Goffs Yearling Sale, Wait Geordie has a strong chance to recoup just over half of that purchase fee and make it two from two in the Lily Agnes.

The Mehmas colt made a winning debut at Bath last month, making all and scoring by a length and a half. If similar tactics are employed, this time under champion jockey Oisin Murphy, he could again prove hard to catch.

Palmer said: “We’re very happy with him. This has been the plan since before his winning debut. He’s trained super since and we were never going to run him again before this. He’s got a nice draw, so we’re looking forward to it.

“He did exactly what we expected on his debut. He’s a small, strong, early-season two-year-old and he’s always shown great gate speed at home. He did the same at Bath – he had the race won in the first few strides and was still on top at the line without the jockey needing to get too serious.

“I think there’s more to come from him and he’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse, so let’s hope that proves the case.”

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