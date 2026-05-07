'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River

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Another day, another Derby trial and another cut in price for another impressive Ballydoyle winner. It must be May.

Aidan O'Brien does every bit as well in the build-up to Epsom as he does in the big race – which is saying something – and things have run true to form this week.

Benvenuto Cellini is hot favourite to give the trainer a record-extending 12th triumph in the Derby after his smooth victory in the Vase here on Wednesday, now quoted at no bigger than 3-1.

And 9-1 is the top price available about his stablemate Constitution River , who is general third favourite after winning in similarly comfortable style in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes 24 hours later.

Racing for the first time in almost nine months, he still went off at 2-9 in a field robbed of main rival Morshdi due to unsuitable ground and showed exactly why, leading over a furlong out and pulling remorselessly clear to score by seven lengths. It was his trainer's 13th win in the 1m2½f race.

Constitution River: too good at Chester Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He's a gorgeous horse," said jockey Ryan Moore. "He had very good form as a two-year-old. He had a slight setback, so he missed the end of the year, and he'll improve for the race.

"He did everything right today. He gave me a very good feel and he's an exciting horse."

Coolmore representative Paul Smith was just as enthused. "We were delighted with him. He was the standout in the ring, he's a gorgeous horse. He did everything well. There was some freshness there but you couldn't be happier," he said.

"He did it well. He ticks a lot of boxes and we're excited."

The Derby is over an extra furlong and a half but Moore said: "I'd say he'd have no problem going up in trip. He has plenty of options open to him."

Those options are the worry for an ante-post punter trying to second-guess plans for a team that has the top five in the Derby betting.

Smith stressed that no decisions would be made before further trials at Lingfield, Leopardstown and York. And the added complication is that Constitution River is also entered in the mile St James's Palace Stakes, which Circus Maximus took after winning this in 2019.

Smith would not be drawn into a comparison of this colt with Wednesday's Vase winner, beyond saying: "They're two good horses who have won their trials well. They're both in the mix come Epsom in a month's time – two fine individuals."

Derby promise in Constitution River's pedigree

The late Wootton Bassett has not managed to sire a Derby winner yet, although he went very close with King Of Steel when he was pipped by Auguste Rodin in the 2023 edition.

Wootton Bassett is by and large regarded as a source of milers but when combined with sturdily bred mares, his progeny can stretch out a bit further, as has been the case with the likes of Irish St Leger winner Al Riffa.

Constitution River with Ryan Moore and team after winning the Dee Stakes at Chester Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The same should apply with Constitution River, who has plenty of fine staying influences on his page.A €400,000 purchase by MV Magnier from Arqana, he is out of a maiden Le Havre sister to David Menuisier's magnificent Wonderful Tonight, who won the Prix de Royallieu over a mile and three-quarters. They are half-sisters of Heartache Tonight, who was a close fourth in the Prix Saint-Alary over a mile and a quarter.

Constitution River's great-granddam Birdie won the Lingfield Oaks Trial in 2002 while his grandmother Salvation, who won at a mile and a half in France, was sired by the outstanding Derby winner and sire Montjeu.

Now a leading Derby candidate, he even has another Epsom hero on his page in the 2012 Triple Crown bidder Camelot, through Birdie's half-sister Fickle.

Constitution River looked as if he wasn't stopping in the Dee Stakes, an impression which is backed up by his breeding.

Tom Peacock

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