'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?

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Those who have backed Constitution River for the Derby on the strength of his two wins as a juvenile will be uneasy seeing him line up in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes .

It is now 23 years since Kris Kin became the last horse to do the Dee Stakes-Derby double, and while Aidan O’Brien is the master when it comes to this Chester Listed contest, his winners have a poor subsequent record. But O'Brien has been highly complimentary about last season’s comfortable Futurity Stakes winner, so could the 16-1 Epsom hope buck the trend?

The trainer said: “We thought a lot of Constitution River last year, when his campaign finished quite early. We’ve been very happy with everything he’s doing. He works like a classy horse, so it will be interesting.”

An injury following his stakes success meant the Wootton Bassett colt was unable to test his Group 1 mettle in the National Stakes, but some top Ballydoyle horses have come out of the Futurity, including Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck and dual Guineas winner Churchill.

The Dee Stakes has proved a less productive springboard. Last year’s winner Mount Kilimanjaro did not contest the Derby and lost his form subsequently, while the record of those who attempted to add Epsom glory to their Chester success is no less bleak.

Both San Antonio (2023) and Star Of India (2022) were well beaten in the Derby, although the 2017 winner Cliffs Of Moher fared better when getting to within three-quarters of a length of 40-1 winning stablemate Wings Of Eagles at Epsom.

The French Derby has been mentioned as a possibility for Constitution River, but that would mark a change from the path O’Brien tends to tread with runners in the race.

On form and pedigree, the €400,000 yearling should take this step up in trip in his stride under Ryan Moore, but similar comments apply to Feilden Stakes winner Morshdi , although he must carry a penalty for that success.

Morshdi: Feilden Stakes winner looks Constitution River's principal rival Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ballydoyle’s other representative, Flushing Meadows , the mount of Wayne Lordan, never got involved on his seasonal return last month, but is not without a chance.

O’Brien said: “Leopardstown was a bit of a mess for Flushing Meadows, but he’s been in good form since and we think the step up in trip won’t do him any harm.”

We could be looking at the new Derby favourite, but the Vase is the better trial

If the Chester Vase is Frankel then the Dee Stakes is Noble Mission. A handsome pair of siblings, but with only one winner in the looks department.

Since 2016, the average Chester Vase winner ran to a Racing Post Rating of 112. That is 4lb higher than the average Dee winner in that timeframe, and few among this trial's recent roll of honour stand out.

Aidan O’Brien, responsible for seven of the past eight Dee winners, had the most subsequent joy with Circus Maximus in 2019. He was a non-staying sixth in the Derby before landing the St James’s Palace Stakes just 17 days later, a victory that launched his career as a top-class miler.

Constitution River: won the Futurity Stakes Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

It is interesting to see O’Brien’s Wootton Bassett colts Constitution River and Flushing Meadows also holding the St James’s Palace option. They have yet to race beyond seven and a half furlongs and Wootton Bassett is better known for producing milers and ten-furlong horses.

There is greater stamina on the dam’s side of Constitution River’s pedigree and his jockey Ryan Moore has ridden all O’Brien’s Dee winners over the past decade.

It is difficult to question short-priced quotes about Constitution River in a race lacking depth as his juvenile form stacks up. He almost beat Distant Storm on his debut at Newmarket, pulling well clear of four who are now rated in the 100s, while he bagged the Futurity Stakes from the front with plenty in hand.

Constitution River may reach the summit of the Derby market with an impressive victory over William Haggas’s race-fit surprise Feilden Stakes winner Morshdi. The form of the Feilden is tricky to gauge, though, and Morshdi carries a 3lb penalty.

Whatever happens in the Dee, the extent of Constitution River’s stamina reserves for the Derby will remain untested. We would have learned more about that had the Chester Vase over an additional two furlongs been his target.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Morshdi

He's got a penalty and Aidan's horse, who is a Group 2 winner, hasn't due to the system, so we've got it all to do. I like the horse, I think the track will suit him and I think he'll run a good race.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Generic

He'll still be a little bit raw. I thought the William Haggas horse [Morshdi] was very good at Newmarket and you've obviously got Constitution River in there as well. He's still learning but he's got a good future.

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