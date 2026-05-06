Confirmed runners and riders for the Ladbrokes Chester Cup on Friday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Joseph O’Brien dominates the head of the market for the Ladbrokes Chester Cup (3.05 ) on Friday despite the absence of Leinster , with the trainer still responsible for three of the first six in the betting.

Blindedbythelights , trained by Sir Mark Prescott, is one of three co-favourites at 6-1 with bet365 alongside the O'Brien-trained Galileo Dame , the mount of Ryan Moore, and the Billy Loughnane-ridden Puturhandstogether . Dylan Browne McMonagle rides O'Brien's other runner A Piece Of Heaven .

Galileo Dame and Blindedbythelights have been handed favourable draws in stalls six and four, while Billy Loughnane faces a task from the widest stall of 17 on Puturhandstogether. Stall four has been the most successful in the Chester Cup over the last 30 years.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy will partner the Andrew Balding-trained Berkshire Sundance (stall 15), an 8-1 shot who seeks a hat-trick having most recently won the Easter Plate Marathon on All-Weather Championships finals day. The Ralph Beckett-trained Moon Over Miami (seven) completes a competitive group at the head of the market.

Moore, who won the race in 2022 on Cleveland, will ride against his 17-year-old son Toby, who partners Maxi King (eight) for Amo Racing. His 7lb claim leaves the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained runner 3lb above his last winning mark, which came more than two years ago.

The Jennie Candlish-trained Aimeric (13) will carry top weight, while the trainer also saddles Chemistry (3).

Ladbrokes Chester Cup, Friday (3.05)

bet365: 6 Blindedbythelights, Galileo Dame, Puturhandstogether, 8 A Piece Of Heaven, Berkshire Sundance, 11 Moon Over Miami, Zanndabad, 12 Alphonse Le Grande, Spirit Mixer, Team Player, 16 bar.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Confirmed runners, riders and draw for the Ladbrokes Chester Cup, Friday ( 3.05 )

Aimeric Darragh Keenan (stall 13)

A Piece Of Heaven Dylan Browne McMonagle (1)

Maxi King Toby Moore (8)

Tashkhan Ben Robinson (11)

Spirit Mixer Rob Hornby (10)

Berkshire Sundance Oisin Murphy (15)

Duraji Finley Marsh (16)

Galileo Dame Ryan Moore (6)

Moon Over Miami Hector Crouch (7)

Puturhandstogether Billy Loughnane (17)

Zanndabad Clifford Lee (9)

Team Player Greg Fairley (12)

Chemistry David Probert (3)

Lips Freedom Ashley Lewis (5)

Alphonse Le Grande jockey tbc

Blindedbythelights Luke Morris (4)

Peaky Blinder Jason Watson (2)

Read more:

Two members of groundstaff narrowly avoid runners in dramatic incident in Hereford opener

Jim Bolger puts €4 million yard on the market as he scales back training operation

Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.