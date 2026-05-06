Adonius had previously won twice at Musselburgh, and Rebecca Menzies reveals after the race owner Michael Hughes turned down an offer to sell him before Chester.

"He's such a cool little horse," she told ITV. "Every time we've given him an assignment he's rocked it and he was foot perfect today.

"Fair play to the owners because after his second win at Musselburgh he could have had a new postcode, but they had faith and kept him with me and thank goodness he's delivered today in such a fantastic way."

Can he go to Ascot? "I think he can," she replies. "Whenever we've had a decent Flat horse before people have been all over them to buy them, which makes it tricky for a smaller yard like us. It would have been tempting for the guys to take the offer and run. I don't know how good he is but he looks amazing and he's so fast."