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Chester LIVE: juvenile extends unbeaten record to three with racing under way | Much-hyped I'm The One 'extremely weak' in Cheshire Oaks betting
Summary
- Two big Classic trials headline day one at Chester
- Aidan O'Brien's Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini is odds-on for the Chester Vase (3.05)
- Hype horse I'm The One for John and Thady Gosden is favourite for the Cheshire Oaks (2.35)
- But she has been drifting today and the market is speaking strongly for Aidan O'Brien's Amelia Earhart
- Five other races including some potential Royal Ascot juveniles in the Lily Agnes (1.30)
- Chester Cup final field confirmed with Billy Loughnane booked to partner Puturhandstogether for Joseph O'Brien
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: email liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Two big Classic trials headline day one at Chester
- Aidan O'Brien's Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini is odds-on for the Chester Vase (3.05)
- Hype horse I'm The One for John and Thady Gosden is favourite for the Cheshire Oaks (2.35)
- But she has been drifting today and the market is speaking strongly for Aidan O'Brien's Amelia Earhart
- Five other races including some potential Royal Ascot juveniles in the Lily Agnes (1.30)
- Chester Cup final field confirmed with Billy Loughnane booked to partner Puturhandstogether for Joseph O'Brien
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: email liveblog@racingpost.com
Adonius had previously won twice at Musselburgh, and Rebecca Menzies reveals after the race owner Michael Hughes turned down an offer to sell him before Chester.
"He's such a cool little horse," she told ITV. "Every time we've given him an assignment he's rocked it and he was foot perfect today.
"Fair play to the owners because after his second win at Musselburgh he could have had a new postcode, but they had faith and kept him with me and thank goodness he's delivered today in such a fantastic way."
Can he go to Ascot? "I think he can," she replies. "Whenever we've had a decent Flat horse before people have been all over them to buy them, which makes it tricky for a smaller yard like us. It would have been tempting for the guys to take the offer and run. I don't know how good he is but he looks amazing and he's so fast."
Adonius WINS the Lily Agnes!
What a performance that is!
Adonius, for Rebecca Menzies and jockey Kaiya Fraser, extends his unbeaten record to three.
He absolutely blasted out of the gates from a handy draw in stall one, set a rapid pace and was never for catching, cornering really well.
Next step Royal Ascot?
Lily Agnes paddock pick
By Andrew Dietz at Chester
Wait Geordie is a particularly small and nimble type. Adonius looks well but the pick is Final Appeal who is a real standout.
'He’s a small, strong, early-season two-year-old and he’s always shown great gate speed'
Hugo Palmer has four runners today – and he is most emphatic about the chances of Wait Geordie coming up in less than ten minutes.
“We’re very happy with him, he said. "This has been the plan since before his winning debut. He’s trained super since and we were never going to run him again before this. He’s got a nice draw, so we’re looking forward to it.
“He did exactly what we expected on his debut. He’s a small, strong, early-season two-year-old and he’s always shown great gate speed at home. He did the same at Bath – he had the race won in the first few strides and was still on top at the line without the jockey needing to get too serious.
“I think there’s more to come from him and he’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse, so let’s hope that proves the case.”
'He’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse' - ranking Hugo Palmer's runners on day one of the May meeting
I'm The One 'extremely weak in the betting'
I'm The One's price drift ahead of the Cheshire Oaks has settled at around evens, although there's no hint of support returning.
William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps says: “I’m The One was dubbed ‘the next Enable’ prior to her brilliant debut and on paper, the Cheshire Oaks looked a cakewalk en route to the Oaks itself at Epsom.
"However, she’s extremely weak in the betting. Opening at 4-7, she has since slid right out to 10-11. Punters who keep the faith may reap the rewards of their trust in the Gosden filly, but so far, the market is not speaking in favour of her chances.”
16-1, 60-1, 6-1, 11-1 and 100-30: Steve Palmer on fire!
Steve Palmer was at it again on Sunday as his 5pt each-way headline selection Cameron Young romped to a six-shot success at the Cadillac Championship.
Golf's greatest tipster has now tipped six winners in six weeks after Stewart Cink's also triumphed last weekend at odds of 100-30.
Don't miss his weekly selections, available exclusively first to Racing Post+ subscribers. This week, Rory McIlroy returns to action in the Truist Championship, but he is not among Steve's three tips...
Hot favourite for the Lily Agnes
Copper Knight is on the roll of honour for the 5f Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes (1.30) which kicks off proceedings in half an hour, and remarkably the 2016 winner is still on the go and winning races at the age of 12 after winning for the 19th time in his 118th start at Beverley on Monday. What a horse!
Today's seven runners will have to go some to match that legacy.
The market has been speaking very favourably in favour of Wait Geordie, trained by Hugo Palmer who in his role as trainer at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables knows winners on the Roodee is a huge priority.
Wait Geordie has the backing of our top tipster Harry Wilson, who was in great form at Newmarket last weekend.
Harry's tip: Wait Geordie looked very professional when making a winning debut at Bath, travelling comfortably in front before asserting to win with a bit in hand. That form has already started to work out, with wins for the third and sixth, and he could well be able to repeat those tactics here from a nice draw in stall three.
Chester intel and tips:
- Harry Wilson bagged 9-1, 15-2 and 4-1 winners last week - don't miss his tips for the opening day of Chester's May meeting
- 'There's no reason why he can't go well' - Tom Segal has three tips for the opening day of Chester's May meeting
- Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini steps up in trip as he bids to strengthen position as Ballydoyle's number one for Epsom
- The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
Egan reveals all
By Andrew Dietz at Chester
David Egan has done an informative riding demonstration in the parade ring for racegoers. A cute way of engaging with racing fans by explaining the skills and techniques he will be showcasing later.
He couldn't get away without nominating his best chance of a winner from three rides, to which he replied: "Pietro in the last. He was a good comeback winner at Wolverhampton when scoring cosily. He'll be ridden at the back of the field, so will need things to go his way."
Racegoers heading in
We're only 45 minutes away from the opener and the enclosures are filling up!
Amelia Earhart working the house down?
Kevin Blake is on punditry duty for Sky Sports Racing and he's just been talking about how Amelia Earhart definitely caught the eye when Aidan O'Brien galloped a large amount of his string at the Curragh last month.
It would definitely make sense for her to be working the house down at home, given the confidence behind her today and her 8-1 odds for the Oaks, because otherwise her achievements on the track do not tally up with those odds.
It took her five attempts to break her maiden last year while she was fourth in the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes on her only start outside of maiden company.
But her pedigree screams stamina and once she did get her act together she was very impressive at Leopardstown in October.
"Amelia Earhart is in good form and, like them all, she's just ready to start," said O'Brien. "She's been away a few times and we always thought going up in trip would help her so it will be interesting."
Can Amelia Earhart fly high to the top of Aidan O'Brien's Epsom Classic team and follow in Minnie Hauk's footsteps?
'I'm The One still the most likely to be a new champion'
By Matt Rennie at Chester
Come October or November, we could be looking back at this day as the one where two Flat champions made their names. I think you can safely bet I'm The One is the most likely to be.
That's despite the latter drifting from odds-on to evens in the Cheshire Oaks, while Amelia Earhart's price has flew in to 15-8 (from 9-4).
Her Newbury debut win was simply special, and her turbo charge in the closing stages is exactly what makes champions. While John Gosden was keen to play down her Oaks hopes, there's no doubt Epsom is on Clarehaven's minds as they follow the Enable route.
I don't think she'll reach that superstar's heights, but I cannot see her rise stopping today. Amelia Earhart is a strange one, with a hood and blinkers on. Do Ballydoyle want her to settle better or be sharpened up? Who knows!
Big gamble at Kempton
Away from Chester, what an appropriately-named horse for a gamble this is.
There has been a huge move in the mile apprentice handicap at Kempton this evening (6.00) with Miss Chester backed into a best-priced 4-1 having been 20-1 when the markets opened yesterday.
Her only win in ten starts came over 7f at this track in May last year. She hasn't finished higher than fourth in any of her eight races since and has been beaten at odds of 33-1, 50-1, 100-1 and 125-1 in her last four, but her mark has dropped to a new low of 52 having been as high as 73 last July.
Her trainer Mark Usher said this morning that Kempton is his filly's "favourite track" and that being eased 3lb "should give her a competitive each-way chance".
Chester market movers: Amelia Earhart strong against I'm The One
At Chester, here are some of the notable market movers with racing just over an hour away.
Despite the "glowing" William Buick, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Amelia Earhart has been strong all morning in the Cheshire Oaks, while there has been a drift on I'm The One, who is out to 11-10 in a place having been a mix of 8-11 and 4-6 overnight.
Remember, I'm The One was, perhaps playfully, described as "the next Enable" by Roger Charlton before her emphatic winning debut at Nebwury last month!
1.30 Wait Geordie (11-8 from 15-8)
2.05 Snow Master (2-1 from 7-2)
2.35 Amelia Earhart (2-1 from 5-2)
3.05 Benvenuto Cellini (2-5 from 8-15)
3.40 Temple Of Athena (5 from 13-2)
4.10 Arabian Desert (5-6 from 6-4)
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The trials on the Roodee are often informative, but to have the favourites for both the Derby and the Oaks on the same day is really exciting, although it’s a bit of a different story with the two of them with Benvenuto Cellini very strong despite his short price, while I’m The One is drifting with support for the next in the market Amelia Earhart.”
'William Buick was glowing in his report about her - he's not normally like that'
By Matt Rennie at Chester
Martin Dwyer knows what it takes to win the Derby and the Oaks, and the retired jockey believes we could see the winners of both of those on the Roodee.
Dwyer, a proud Evertonian, may have watched Liverpool's former star striker Robbie Fowler do the Chester Cup draw from the paddock, but his thoughts were fixed on Benvenuto Cellini and I'm The One today.
He said: "I wouldn't be surprised. Benvenuto Cellini looked pretty impressive last year. I know he was beaten at Doncaster, but the ground was heavy, and he was always going to progress as a three-year-old. Aidan came here with Lambourn last year and I wouldn't be surprised if Benvenuto Cellini follows up.
"John and Thady Gosden's filly looked special at Newbury. I spoke to William Buick afterwards and he was glowing in his report about her. He's not normally like that. It's really exciting to see what we've got today."
Blindedbythelights outright Chester Cup favourite
Unsurprisingly, Puturhandstogether has drifted to 8-1 (from 6) after the Chester Cup draw, while Blindedbythelights is now outright favourite with bet365 at 5-1 (from 6).
Chester Cup latest betting
bet365: 5 Blindedbythelights, 11-2 Galileo Dame, 7 A Piece Of Heaven, 8 Puturhandstogether, 9 Berkshire Sundance, 11 Moon Over Miami, Zanndabad, 12 Spirit Mixer, Team Player, 14 Alphonse Le Grande, Peaky Blinder 16 Maxi King, 20 Chemistry, 25 Duraji, Lips Freedom, 40 Aimeric, Tashkhan
The King meets God
By Andrew Dietz at Chester
The king of Chester is on course and has been joined by 'God', so racing can begin.
Franny Norton, pictured here with Liverpool legend and racehorse owner Robbie Fowler, had few peers round here in his riding days and has pinpointed a couple of jockeys to follow this week on the unique track.
"Ryan Moore rides a lot of good horses but he rides the track really well – he rides any track really well. Harry Davies is another, having won the last two Chester Cups. There's not a lot between a lot of them, so long as they're positive and have that race awareness. It's often who gets the most luck round here."
Norton rides out for local trainer Hugo Palmer and when asked for one from the stable to follow this week, he said: "I like the horse in the first race [Wait Geordie]. He's a lovely little horse by Mehmas who's well-balanced and fast out of the gates."
Fowler has just finished the draw for the Chester Cup, so his popularity might have taken a hit with JP McManus and Billy Loughnane.
Analysis: 'Horses drawn in stall four have beaten 65 per cent of their rivals'
By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor
It’s not often that the draw is a massive factor in a race run over 2m2½f, but then it’s not common that the said race is run around a track like Chester, which is constantly on the turn.
It therefore doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that a low draw towards the inside is a massive advantage and that is borne out by the statistics.
There have been 15 runnings since the start of 2010, with the 2020 edition cancelled due to Covid-19, and the best performing stalls are four and two.
Horses drawn in stall four have beaten 65 per cent of their rivals, while those in stall two have accounted for 61 per cent. That is five per cent more than the next closest competitor.
Three, six, seven and one all fare well, although stall one performs worst of those and that’s probably because horses who don’t front run tend to get caught on the inside with no room.
This year look out for Blindedbythelights, who has plucked the plum draw in four, while coming from stall two is Peaky Blinder. Chemistry (three), Galileo Dame (six) and Moon Over Miami (seven) have all been lucky, while A Piece Of Heaven has to overcome the inside stall.
Chester Cup draw in order
In the last 30 years no stall has produced more winners than stall 4 - and joint-favourite Blindedbythelights gets the prime spot this time.
Joseph O'Brien will still be happy with the berths for A Piece Of Heaven (1) and Galileo Dame (6).
In stall order we go:
- A Piece Of Heaven
- Peaky Blinder
- Chemistry
- Blindedbythelights
- Lips Freedom
- Galileo Dame
- Moon Over Miami
- Maxi King
- Zanndabad
- Spirit Mixer
- Tashkhan
- Team Player
- Aimeric
- Alphonse Le Grande
- Berkshire Sundance
- Duraji
- Puturhandstogether
And your final two:
Tashkhan - stall 11
Zanndabad - 9
Five of the last ten winners have been drawn in stalls 1-6, however it is not impossible for those in the big numbers to overcome their wide draws as Making Miracles (stall 16 in 2019) and Metier (stall 14 in 2023) have proved.
A sliver of hope for backers of Puturhandstogether but Billy Loughnane will have to be at his best.
Aimeric - stall 13
Alphonse Le Grande - 14
Spirit Mixer - 10
Galileo Dame - 6 (ideal spot for Ryan Moore)
Chemistry - 3