Previews for today's action

Credit: David Carr

By David Carr at Chester

There is quite a chill in the air and it is overcast but there is no sign of rain, nor is any expected.

Don't take my word for it, listen to clerk of the course Eloise Quayle, who told me: "Seven days ago they were saying we had a 70 per cent chance of rain today but that's changed and it now looks like staying dry.

"There is a very slight chance of a shower overnight."

The going is officially soft and Quayle said: "We lost 2.14mm of moisture yesterday and we watered last night, putting 3mm on."