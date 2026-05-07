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Chester LIVE: all the build-up, market movers, going latest and more ahead of day two of the May meeting
Summary
- Aidan O'Brien won the Derby and Oaks trials yesterday
- The trainer has hot favourites in the Dee Stakes (2.35) and Ormonde Stakes (3.05)
- Six races live on ITV4 with coverage from 1pm
- Declarations made for Lingfield's Classic trials on Saturday
- RACECARDS | RESULTS | TIPS | INTEL
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Aidan O'Brien won the Derby and Oaks trials yesterday
- The trainer has hot favourites in the Dee Stakes (2.35) and Ormonde Stakes (3.05)
- Six races live on ITV4 with coverage from 1pm
- Declarations made for Lingfield's Classic trials on Saturday
- RACECARDS | RESULTS | TIPS | INTEL
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Previews for today's action
Looking at today’s cards and wondering where to start? We’ve got a preview package below to help point you in the right direction.
- 'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?
- All roads lead to Coronation Cup defence for Jan Brueghel - but how will he cope around Chester?
- Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting
Going update at Chester
By David Carr at Chester
There is quite a chill in the air and it is overcast but there is no sign of rain, nor is any expected.
Don't take my word for it, listen to clerk of the course Eloise Quayle, who told me: "Seven days ago they were saying we had a 70 per cent chance of rain today but that's changed and it now looks like staying dry.
"There is a very slight chance of a shower overnight."
The going is officially soft and Quayle said: "We lost 2.14mm of moisture yesterday and we watered last night, putting 3mm on."
Good morning
Aidan O'Brien stole the show yesterday as his Epsom Classic hopes dominated. Benvenuto Cellini breezed up in the Chester Vase and stablemate Amelia Earhart did not have it quite as easy but got the job done in the Cheshire Oaks.
The master trainer will no doubt be back at it again and has two hot favourites in the feature races.
Constitution River is around 4-6 for the Dee Stakes, while Jan Brueghel is 5-6 for the Ormonde Stakes.
Stick with us throughout the day for all the build-up, insight and reaction.