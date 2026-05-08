🏇 Dante confirmations due at midday

Sand spreading on the final bend yesterday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That said, it seems sensible to start with an update on conditions today. David Carr has the latest.

Chester has moved heaven and earth – and the watering system – to ensure extra purchase in the ground and avoid yesterday's issues with horses slipping.

Clerk of the course Eloise Quayle said: "We put 8mm of water on the track last night and another 4mm this morning from the winning line to the pull-up bend. The rails are also back in from the six-furlong pole to the home straight."

The day has dawned overcast, with moisture in the air, and Quayle warned: "There is a 50 per cent chance of rain from 3pm."

The ground is described officially as good, good to soft in places.