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Chester clerk provides the latest ground and weather update for the final day of the May meeting after a dramatic Thursday on the Roodee
Summary
- Officials put 8mm of water on the track at Chester after yesterday’s ground concerns
- The Ladbrokes Chester Cup is the feature race at 3.05
- Derby winner Lambourn is in action in the Huxley Stakes (2.35)
- Six races are live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 1pm
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Officials put 8mm of water on the track at Chester after yesterday’s ground concerns
- The Ladbrokes Chester Cup is the feature race at 3.05
- Derby winner Lambourn is in action in the Huxley Stakes (2.35)
- Six races are live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 1pm
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
🏇 Dante confirmations due at midday
Also happening today, we get confirmations for the Dante Stakes and the Middleton Fillies’ Stakes.
The William Haggas-trained Morshdi is the 7-2 joint-favourite for the Dante, so it will be interesting to see whether he is confirmed after being declared a non-runner in yesterday’s Dee Stakes.
We will bring you the confirmations when they arrive at midday.
Chester officials take action after Thursday drama
That said, it seems sensible to start with an update on conditions today. David Carr has the latest.
Chester has moved heaven and earth – and the watering system – to ensure extra purchase in the ground and avoid yesterday's issues with horses slipping.
Clerk of the course Eloise Quayle said: "We put 8mm of water on the track last night and another 4mm this morning from the winning line to the pull-up bend. The rails are also back in from the six-furlong pole to the home straight."
The day has dawned overcast, with moisture in the air, and Quayle warned: "There is a 50 per cent chance of rain from 3pm."
The ground is described officially as good, good to soft in places.
ICYMI
If you somehow missed the palaver of yesterday, you can relive everything that happened by reading this from Andrew Dietz below.
Welcome to Chester Cup day
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the final day of the Chester May meeting.
Could somebody please confirm we are not going to get the chaos we had yesterday? Please, somebody.
Stick with us throughout the day for all the build-up, analysis and reaction, including updates from our excellent duo on course, David Carr and Andrew Dietz.