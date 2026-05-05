Benvenuto Cellini has risen to the head of the Derby market - here we examine his credentials and the test he faces at Chester

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Who is Benvenuto Cellini?

A son of Frankel out of top US performer Newspaperofrecord, Benvenuto Cellini has perhaps unexpectedly risen to the head of the Betfred Derby market, more through circumstance than substance at this stage.

Aidan O'Brien's colt assumed favouritism for the Epsom Classic after his stablemate Pierre Bonnard's disappointing return in the Ballysax Stakes. Now a general 6-1 shot, he has not been seen since finishing third in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in October after which he was pushed out to 20-1 for the Derby.

Speaking after the Group 1, O'Brien said: “He ran a lovely race and Christophe [Soumillon] said he got stuck in the ground. He's a very good mover and Christophe would have looked after him the last half a furlong."

Aidan O'Brien: trainer of Benvenuto Cellini Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Benvenuto Cellini had shown significant promise before being beaten at Doncaster. After missing out on his debut to Dorset, who went on to win the Goffs Millions, he quickly put that experience to use when landing a Killarney maiden before winning by five lengths in a Group 2 on Irish Champions Weekend from Hardy Warrior, who has since run well in Group company in France.

His pedigree offers encouragement he will be able step up in trip as he is a brother to Giselle, who finished fifth in the Oaks. His dam, Newspaperofrecord, is out of a half-sister to the dam of Irish Derby winner Latrobe and Oaks second Pink Dogwood, so there is Classic stamina there.

Soumillon's immediate reaction was he felt like a French Derby horse after his Leopardstown victory in the Champion Juvenile Stakes. His reappearance in the Chester Vase will be informative, particularly with Ryan Moore booked to ride for the first time.

What are the dangers at Chester?

With a record 11 wins, Aidan O'Brien has been the trainer to follow in the Chester Vase in recent years, and he was successful last season with Derby winner Lambourn. He has long identified the Chester May meeting as a key stepping stone and regularly sends some of his most promising horses to the fixture.

Benvenuto Cellini now heads the market at 8-13 and his main rival appears to be the Charlie Appleby trained Del Maro who brings solid Group form into the Chester Vase, having finished third in the Zetland Stakes behind Pierre Bonnard last season. The son of Camelot comes here race fit after registering a cosy success on his return at Yarmouth 25 days ago. Speaking to the Godolphin website, Charlie Appleby said: "We're looking forward to stepping Del Maro up in trip and feel that the track at Chester may suit."

O’Brien also runs Proposition , who is fitted with first-time cheekpieces, possibly to ensure a strong pace and give Benvenuto Cellini a clear target. Mr Colonel and Mr Vettori make up the remainder of the five-runner field.

Fresh wave of Classic trial domination?

After winning ten of the 11 trials in 2025 and three of the five British Classics, will O'Brien dominate again in the build-up to Epsom?

The trainer appears to be building momentum, if last weekend’s Classics are any guide. True Love triumphed in the 1,000 Guineas, while Gstaad, despite finishing second, shaped with considerable promise in the 2,000 Guineas.

O'Brien's leading Oaks contender Amelia Earhart is set to feature in the Cheshire Oaks, alongside stablemate Sugar Island. In the Dee Stakes, Constitution River heads the market, while Flushing Meadows adds further depth to O’Brien’s hand. Looking ahead to Lingfield this weekend, O’Brien has a strong team, including Cameo and Bloom in the Oaks Trial, and Italy and Action in the Derby Trial.

Derby favourite and Oaks top two in action as runners and riders confirmed for day one at Chester on Wednesday

Aidan O'Brien dark horse scratched from Derby as leading contenders stand their ground

'I think there are a few more lengths under the bonnet' - Hawk Mountain set for French Derby after winning return

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more