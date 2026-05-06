All roads lead to Coronation Cup defence for Jan Brueghel - but how will he cope around Chester?

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A year is a long time in the Aidan O'Brien yard.

In 2025 Illinois came here as the exciting Ballydoyle prospect with Ryan Moore on board and a short-priced favourite at 6-5.

This year he's back, but this time he is the 100-30 second string as his trainer has a shiny new middle-distance prospect to warm up in the Ormonde.

Step forward Jan Brueghel , the one-time Melbourne Cup hotpot who comes here as the 6-4 favourite for O'Brien and Moore.

While Illinois went on from Chester to establish himself as a Cup horse, finishing second in Group 1s at Ascot and Goodwood before throwing in a stinker in the Irish St Leger, Jan Brueghel was establishing himself as a mile-and-a-half powerhouse.

He beat none other than the world's top-rated horse in Calandagan in the Coronation Cup before running fourth in the King George, having been sent off at 5-2.

He has not been seen since, for a most unusual reason. As part of a recent Racing TV interview, O'Brien said: "He nearly choked eating a bit of hay and because of that he got pneumonia, so that's why he wasn't out."

All is now well with Jan Brueghel and the newly minted £1 million Coronation Cup at Epsom on Derby day is his early-season target – a race he won last year when it was worth £450,000.

Speaking to the Racing Post, O'Brien said: "Jan Brueghel is in good form and we’re thinking of going to the Coronation Cup with him if all goes okay here.

"Illinois might go further in trip so he probably won’t go to the Coronation, but we’ll see. He’s done very well and will probably improve a bit more fitness-wise for this than Jan Brueghel, but he’s in good form."

Illinois: last year's winner and Jan Brueghel's stablemate Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Will Jan Brueghel be okay on the Roodee?

Chester is one of Aidan O’Brien’s favourite places to project how his Classic prospects might handle Epsom. Yet Roodee newcomer Jan Brueghel is doing things the other way round by contesting the Ormonde Stakes.

Epsom was clearly no hindrance to Jan Brueghel. He won the Coronation Cup and was the last horse to defeat Calandagan who, if remaining sound, has every chance of ending his career as Europe’s greatest prize-money earner.

Jan Brueghel's lack of familiarity with Chester's sharp twists and turns is a minor concern as he hasn’t always been the smoothest conveyance. He carried his head awkwardly under pressure on his return in the Alleged Stakes last April, having got worked up beforehand, but the 1m2f trip was inadequate and the race turned into a sprint.

We saw a different horse at Epsom and Jan Brueghel has experienced a wide range of courses now. He has winning form at Goodwood, another sharp track, and Chester should be fine, provided Ryan Moore rides him positively. It can be tricky to make up ground at this venue from a long way back.

Jan Brueghel: beat Calandagan in the Coronation Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

You suspect if Jan Brueghel is in contention to strike around the home turn, he should have too many gears over this 1m5½f distance against Cup horses like stablemate Illinois and St Leger runner-up Rahiebb, whose upcoming future entries are in staying races.

Last season’s Ormonde winner Illinois is closely matched with Jan Brueghel on their meeting in the 2024 Leger, but his Racing Post Ratings have plateaued since and Moore jumping ship is offputting.

Only victory will suffice if Jan Brueghel is to protect any hopes of dethroning the much-improved Calandagan in next month’s Coronation. Otherwise we can expect Francis Graffard’s middle-distance superstar to go odds-on for Epsom.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Sons And Lovers

He's been preparing well for what looks a very strong race, but we think the course and distance will be suitable. It's good prize-money and hopefully he has an each-way chance.

Ian Williams, trainer of Beylerbeyi and Real Dream

Beylerbeyi is in good form. The race is a bit more competitive than I was hoping it would be, but I hope they go a decent pace for him. Real Dream may find this hard, but he's capable of throwing in a good performance round this track.



Oisin Murphy, rider of Mount Atlas

He ran well up at Musselburgh and I feel it's a race he can run well in and definitely nick a bit of prize-money.

Roger Varian, trainer of Rahiebb

It's a tough race but a good one to get him started and it looks the right race for him. He's in great form and has made up into an impressive four-year-old over the winter. Although the run will bring him forward, this looks like a good beginning to his season.

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