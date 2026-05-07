Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Chester May meetingtoday
15:05 Chester

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore turn it up to 11 at Chester as Jan Brueghel bounces back in Ormonde

Ryan Moore riding Jan Brueghel wins the Ormonde Stakes on Ladies Day at Chester
Ryan Moore riding Jan Brueghel wins the Ormonde Stakes on Ladies Day at ChesterCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Turning it up to 11 was a famed absurdity mouthed by guitarist Nigel Tufnel in comedy rockumentary Spinal Tap but it is a statement of utter domination for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

Two further victories on Thursday meant that the last 11 times the top trainer and jockey have teamed up at Chester they have won.

That unbeaten run started in 2024, when they won both the Dee Stakes and Ormonde Stakes. The pair have completed the same middle-day double at each May meeting since, and this time combined with Constitution River and Jan Brueghel.

Asked about their fine course record, Coolmore representative Paul Smith said: "We love it here. It's a great learning curve for the horses, it's a great track to visit and they look after us so well. We love to come back every year."

The 2024 St Leger winner Jan Brueghel was controversially scratched from last year's Melbourne Cup after failing a vets' check and has also come through a bout of pneumonia, but he won the Ormonde Stakes well when seeing off Mount Atlas by two and a half lengths. 

Smith said: "Ryan was delighted with him. He's talented. I loved the way he grabbed the bridle about two out and quickened through the horses. It was good to see him back, and it'll be the Coronation Cup next.

"Ryan said he was in super form. He had the hiccup but he's come back fine now and is in good shape."

Dragon roars home

Michael Owen knows how it feels to set a scoring record and he was thrilled to see the "incredible" Roman Dragon extend his own historic mark here.

The former England striker bred and part-owns the course specialist, who extended his modern-day record of track wins to eight by repeating last year's success in the 5f handicap under Oisin Murphy.

"He's just incredible," Owen said. "We foaled him at home and he was an ill horse, we were up in the middle of the night treating him. What a horse.

"He grows another leg around here. He's won in Bahrain but if you send him to any other track, he just doesn't do it. Around here, he's a man possessed."

Oisin Murphy riding Roman Dragon (light blue) win at Chester
Roman Dragon wins yet again at ChesterCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Then again, Owen actually favoured stablemate Dubai Bling, who finished second and was also the runner that Hugo Palmer fancied.

"We'll save him now for the Wokingham, I guess," Palmer said of the runner-up.

"Roman Dragon is so special around here. He loses interest in a straight line a lot of the time, he looks at the crowd and whatever, and he's a very balanced, agile, nimble horse. He'll come back here when he can but the problem is the better he gets, the fewer races there are. He won the Queensferry last year and we'll try and win it again."

Palmer and Murphy also took the following two-year-old maiden, run more than an hour late due to track concerns .

After coming from behind to win on Donegal Rose, Murphy said: "She missed the break, she got upset in the stalls, the horse beside her got very uneasy. They went very fast and slowed down and she ran on."

Read these next:

'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River 

A stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour - how Chester ground saga played out 

'He thought he was a winner already!' - luck on Zarathos's side as he finally gets off the mark at the 18th attempt 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

author image
Reporter

Published on inChester May meeting

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inChester May meeting
more inBetting offers
more inChester May meeting
more inBetting offers