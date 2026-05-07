Inside Chester's ground chaos - a stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour

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On the second day of Chester's flagship May meeting, music blared out from the bars at the time of the second race but no horses could be seen on the screens.

The 5½f maiden might have been a minor race on a packed ladies' day, but its running was the subject of much deliberation, and even greater delay, after some jockeys reported the track to be slippy after riding in the opening race.

Following feedback from the likes of Jason Watson, whose mount Stratusnine slipped on the home bend, and five-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, concerned course officials called for an inspection of the track.

Remedial work was carried out, after which a delegation of jockeys, trainers and officials assessed the course before retreating into the weighing room for a lengthy stewards' inquiry.

The wait for whether racing would continue or not seemed like an eternity. In reality it was about an hour and a quarter and, with around 100 racegoers gathered around the weighing room, the decision to carry on became known.

Stewards inspect the Chester track with trainer Hugo Palmer and jockeys Jason Watson and John Egan Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Moments later, cheers rang out across the course following the announcement on the PA system. There were no smiles among participants, though, just stern faces and concern. Concern about what might happen next – so much so Tom Marquand decided not to take his ride in the second race.

"Tom says the ground is dangerous," Maureen Haggas told ITV Racing before withdrawing the stable's Morshdi from the Dee Stakes. Other trainers took out their runners on the card including Roger Varian, who pulled last year's St Leger second Rahiebb out of the Ormonde Stakes.

Hugo Palmer, who was part of the stewards' inquiry, was happy to continue. "My horse [Stratusnine] slipped turning for home [in the first race] but he was forced very wide, probably far too wide going very fast," he said.

"It's uncomfortable for jockeys when they slip but they've mowed and sanded the track and the balance of opinion was that we should race ahead and that's what we're doing."

Thankfully the second race, which was scheduled for 2.05 but eventually went off at 3.11, passed without incident. So too, to the relief of everyone, did the remaining five races.

"I wasn't happy [after the first race] but nothing went wrong there, which is a bonus, and hopefully it carries on like that," said Watson, who sympathised with Marquand's decision.

"I fully respect it, and I contemplated it myself but I decided to go out there. I don't blame him at all."

Karl Burke: expressed sympathy with course officials Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainers questioned whether enough water was put on by clerk of the course Eloise Quayle in the build-up to the three-day meeting after rain that was forecast to fall on day two never materialised.

Trainer Karl Burke said: "It's an impossible job being a clerk of the course. With hindsight, she'll wish she put more water on, but what do you do? If you do that and then the rain comes, there's always somebody who'll moan.

"I'm happy to send my horses out there on the basis that the jockeys are happy with the ground.

"In the stewards' inquiry they asked for everyone's opinion and went round and round in circles, that's why it took so long. Tom Marquand wasn't happy and neither was Jason Watson, who slipped a little bit, but Ryan [Moore] and Oisin [Murphy] said they'd ride if they had to.

"If anything happens, it's a huge error. It is a risk, but what do you do? It's not an ideal situation."

Having relinquished his mount in the second race, Marquand took his final two rides on the card after being granted permission by the stewards.

"I was in a similar situation at Haydock a couple of years ago on Lancashire Oaks day and I went back out and a filly slipped and it was messy, and you're putting horses at risk," he said.

"I was due to ride for Hugo [Palmer] but I didn't feel I was doing him and the owners justice by riding and not having confidence in the track. I said I'd watch a race or two and if everything looks safe I'll go back out. You can't ride as a jockey if you've not got faith in the track."

Tom Marquand: gave up a mount on the card due to concerns over the track Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Course officials will be working round the clock to prepare the course for Friday's historic Chester Cup and many elements of the episode will need to be reviewed, not least how events were communicated to racegoers, many of whom felt left in the dark during the long delay.

Thomas Wright, who came from Doncaster with two friends, said: “We don’t know what’s happening. We’ve tried watching ITV on the phone to find out what’s going on.”

Nearly half an hour after the second race was due to have been run, Charlotte Lewis from Chester said: "It's not easy to hear on the public address. They said it was a 20-minute delay and we've just rushed out because we thought we were going to miss the next race."

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