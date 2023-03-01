Zanahiyr tops Coral Cup and County Hurdle as Cheltenham Festival handicap weights are revealed

Classy hurdler Zanahiyr could be key to two of the biggest handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival, with the three-time Graded winner topping the lists for the and following the publication of the weights on Wednesday.

Zanahiyr was last seen finishing fifth to State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle in February and will compete in both races off his Irish rating of 157, with the British assessor content to leave his mark untouched. He can be backed for both races at 20-1.

Of the nine handicap top weights, five are trained in Ireland. Zanahiyr's Gordon Elliott-trained stablemates Andy Dufresne and Felix Desjy head the weights for the and , while the Emmet Mullins-trained Mctigue has been handed a 6lb rise on his Irish mark of 136 at the top of the .

British-trained horses have dominated the in recent years and the Anthony Honeyball-trained Sam Brown will shoulder top weight this time around, with Botox Has () and Hitman () the other Brits to carry top weight outright. Next Destination and De Rasher Counter jointly head the weights for the .

Winter Fog, who can be backed at 10-1 for the Coral and 12-1 for the County, has been given a mark of 152, 3lb higher than his Irish rating. The nine-year-old made a deeply impressive debut for Willie Mullins over two miles at Leopardstown in December.

His stablemate Haut En Couleurs is another with numerous options as he holds entries in the Coral Cup, Plate and Stayers' Hurdle. The talented six-year-old has been campaigned over fences since his juvenile season, when he finished third in the Triumph, and was last seen finishing second to Janidil in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran. He is allotted to carry 1lb more than his Irish mark over fences and 5lb more than his hurdles rating.

Mullins also trains the horse to receive the biggest ratings hike, with Historique Reconce allotted a mark of 131, 11lb higher than her Irish mark of 120, for her engagements in the Coral Cup and Martin Pipe. The mare was last seen chasing home Ballybawn Belter at the Dublin Racing Festival on just her second Irish start.

Five of the nine handicap winners at the meeting in 2022 were trained in Britain, but the Irish have otherwise dominated in recent years and Betfair make the visitors an 8-15 chance to assert their superiority once again, with Britain available to back at 11-8. Ireland are 1-10 to retain the Prestbury Cup awarded to the country with most overall wins at the festival.

