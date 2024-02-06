'You'd like to think he's a live one for the Arkle' - Danny Mullins excited by Cheltenham Festival hope Il Etait Temps
Danny Mullins has high hopes that Il Etait Temps can develop into Ireland's leading contender for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival after he guided the plucky grey to victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Success in Saturday's Irish Arkle completed an astonishing quickfire Grade 1 treble for the rider, with all three winners coming on apparent second and third strings trained by his uncle Willie.
Mullins also rode a treble last year at the festival with Il Etait Temps providing the final leg in the 2m Grade 1 novice hurdle and the duo notched up another success at the highest level when the six-year-old wore down the Gordon Elliott-trained Found A Fifty in the dying strides to win by a neck.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 11:30, 6 February 2024
- 'We're not just making up the numbers' - Catterick clerk eyes Cheltenham Festival glory again with new stable star
- 'From the first day I saw him I thought he could be anything' - last week's major Cheltenham Festival market movers
- 'The pressure is off now' - defiant Burdett Road camp still eyeing up Sir Gino rematch in Triumph Hurdle
- WIN two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- 'We're not just making up the numbers' - Catterick clerk eyes Cheltenham Festival glory again with new stable star
- 'From the first day I saw him I thought he could be anything' - last week's major Cheltenham Festival market movers
- 'The pressure is off now' - defiant Burdett Road camp still eyeing up Sir Gino rematch in Triumph Hurdle
- WIN two tickets to Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show