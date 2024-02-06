'You'd like to think he's a live one for the Arkle' - Danny Mullins excited by Cheltenham Festival hope Il Etait Temps

Danny Mullins has high hopes that Il Etait Temps can develop into Ireland's leading contender for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival after he guided the plucky grey to victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Success in Saturday's Irish Arkle completed an astonishing quickfire Grade 1 treble for the rider, with all three winners coming on apparent second and third strings trained by his uncle Willie.

Mullins also rode a treble last year at the festival with Il Etait Temps providing the final leg in the 2m Grade 1 novice hurdle and the duo notched up another success at the highest level when the six-year-old wore down the Gordon Elliott-trained Found A Fifty in the dying strides to win by a neck.