Cheltenham Festival
WIN two tickets to the Cheltenham Festival
Be in with the chance to WIN two tickets to Champion Hurdle day at the Cheltenham Festival by placing a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app in November 2023. Full details can be found here.
Key details
- Duration: November 1-30
- Prize: win two tickets to Tuesday at Cheltenham
- How to enter: place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app in November 2023 to qualify
What to do
- Download the free Racing Post app for iOS or Android.
- Place a £5+ bet on our app in November 2023 to qualify.
- An on-screen message will appear. Tap the 'ENTER NOW' button.
- Fill out the entry form with your details.
Full terms and conditions can be found here.
