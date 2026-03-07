Favourite Gaelic Warrior 'in great shape' says Willie Mullins with his Cheltenham Gold Cup squad down to one

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Willie Mullins will rely solely on Gaelic Warrior in Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after Fact To File was not added to the contest at Saturday’s confirmation stage.

With Galopin Des Champs ruled out on Friday evening, Mullins cut his Cheltenham Gold Cup team after not confirming Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett, Spindleberry, Lecky Watson, I Am Maximus or Impaire Et Passe.

Gaelic Warrior was immediately made favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup by bookmakers at a general 11-4. The Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned eight-year-old had been 10-1 for the contest after finishing third in the King George VI Chase on December 26 and 50-1 to win the biggest race of the festival at the end of March last year.

Speaking after winning the bumper at Gowran Park on Saturday evening, Mullins reflected on Galopin Des Champs' absence and stated he was delighted with his sole remaining Gold Cup contender.

Mullins said of Galopin Des Champs: "It was disappointing, of course. However, I look at it the other way around and what great days we had. Chatting to Greg and Audrey [Turley, owners] yesterday evening, we said let's enjoy the good days he gave us and their family. That's the way I look at it.

"I'm happier it happened at home and not on the racecourse. He could have been disappointing at Cheltenham and then we discover he's injured. He was in great order and it was his final gallop, so there we are."

He added: "Gaelic Warrior is in great shape. It's disappointing for Patrick [Mullins] obviously [with Galopin Des Champs out], but the horse is in tip-top order and Fact To File is as well."

Last year’s Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin , whose price has drastically shortened for a repeat win in the last week to a general 7-1 from 16-1, has been confirmed for owner JP McManus, who also has Spillane’s Tower left in the contest.

Jango Baie , The Jukebox Man , Grey Dawning and Haiti Couleurs are also among the 14 confirmations. Fastorslow will not be in the race, having been scratched on Saturday.

There will be a nervous wait until Wednesday’s declaration stage for connections hoping to squeeze into the William Hill County Hurdle and the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Khrisma, the second favourite for the County Hurdle, and Sinnatra, representing race specialist Dan Skelton, both require horses above them in the weights not to be declared next week to get a run.

Anzadam has not been confirmed for the race, increasing the likelihood of him running in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, while I Started A Joke looks set for the BetMGM Cup after not being left in the County Hurdle or the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Gavin Cromwell: trainer of Albert Bartlett supplementary The Passing Wife Credit: Patrick McCann

The Passing Wife was also not confirmed for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, with well-fancied duo Roc Dino and A Pai De Nom needing defections at declarations to get a run in the final race of this year’s festival.

While not featuring in the last race of the meeting, The Passing Wife is in line to run on the final day after being supplemented for the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at a cost of £5,400.

There were no major withdrawals from the JCB Triumph Hurdle, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase or Princess Royal Hunters’ Chase, while No Drama This End was among the horses confirmed for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Confirmations for the three Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s on Friday

Affordale Fury

Banbridge

Envoi Allen

Firefox

Gaelic Warrior

Gold Tweet

Grey Dawning

Haiti Couleurs

Inothewayurthinkin

Jango Baie

L'Homme Presse

Spillane's Tower

Stellar Story

The Jukebox Man

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, 4.00 Friday

Paddy Power: 7-2 Gaelic Warrior, 4 Jango Baie, The Jukebox Man, 6 Haiti Couleurs, 13-2 Inothewayurthinkin, 10 Spillane’s Tower, 12 Grey Dawning, 20 Envoi Allen, Firefox, 25 Affordale Fury, 33 Banbridge, 40 L’Homme Presse, 66 Stellar Story, 100 Gold Tweet.

Apolon de Charnie

Barbizon

Berto Ramirez

Fantasy World

Forty Fifty

Indian River

Kai Lung

Lord Byron

Macho Man

Madness d'Elle

Maestro Conti

Minella Academy

Minella Study

Mon Creuset

North Shore

One Horse Town

Proactif

Tillmouth

Wolf Rayet

Charme de Faust

Highland Crystal

Manganese

Noemie de La Vis

Selma de Vary

Tenter Le Tout

Doctor Du Mesnil

Doctor Steinberg

Espresso Milan

Frankie John

Fruit De Mer

Hipop De Loire

Jalon D'Oudairies

Johnny's Jury

Kasino Des Mottes

Kazansky

Kicour La

King's Bucks

Klimt Madrik

Kripticjim

Laurets D'Estruval

Minella Emperor

Mondoui'boy

Moneygarrow

No Drama This End

Riskaway

Road Exile

Shuttle Diplomacy

Spinningayarn

Swindon Village

Tackletommywoowoo

Thedeviluno

The Passing Wife

The Price Of Peace

Treasure Memory

Ubatuba

Whiskey Yankee

Park Princess

