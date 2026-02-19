Willie Mullins' County Hurdle XI: a rundown of Closutton's bumper entry for next month's big Cheltenham handicap

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Willie Mullins boasts a strong record in the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (2.00) on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. He is the race’s most successful trainer, with eight winners, three seconds and three thirds and has entered 11 runners for this year’s contest. We assess his contenders and tipster Harry Wilson delivers his verdict

Odds : 8-1

Murcia wins the Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker

The highlight of this lightly raced mare’s career came at the Grand National meeting when she landed the Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle by six lengths and on her next start she looked good finishing fourth in the Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle at the Punchestown festival.

The five-year-old has performed to a similar level as last season in her two starts for owner Kenneth Alexander, albeit without getting her head in front. After finishing third in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse behind Talk The Talk, who went on to land a Grade 1, she struggled in testing conditions at the Dublin Racing Festival in a Listed handicap hurdle but still managed to finish fourth.

Spring ground is likely to bring out the best in her.

Odds: 12-1

Anzadam: still in the Champion Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

Anzadam showed potential in just two starts last season and, despite not winning, has built steadily on that promise in his Grade 1 appearances this campaign.

The six-year-old looked slick when finishing second in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle but struggled to settle next time when racing too keenly in the December Hurdle at Leopardstown. Last time at the DRF Anzadam did not benefit from a hurdle being omitted in the Irish Champion Hurdle and finished fourth behind Brighterdaysahead, although he did settle better on that occasion. He also holds an entry in the Champion Hurdle, for which he is best priced at 20-1.

Mullins, in his horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team said : "I've tried a couple of things with him and I've one or two more things to try, which might make him competitive. I've been a little disappointed with him as the year has worked out, but I haven't given up hope."

Odds: 14-1

Storm Heart: Graded winner at Gowran Credit: Patrick McCann

The Gigginstown six-year-old was twice placed at Grade 1 level as a juvenile last season and finished second behind Kargese in the Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. He was travelling well before making a mistake at the last in the Four-Year-Old Hurdle at the Punchestown festival, which halted his momentum, and he finished fourth.

Storm Heart has won both his starts this season and landed his first Graded success in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle this month. His best form this year has come in testing conditions, but he has also shown he can handle sounder surfaces from his time in France.

Paul Townend said after the Red Mills: "It was a tough performance and I didn't know how well I was going for much of the race. When I got him out and set about him, he stuck it out really well and he got a good jump at the last when he needed it. He's now starting to fulfil what I thought he might do as a novice."

Odds: 16-1

Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after Karbau's win at Punchestown Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

After an eye-catching 16-length victory in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown, the Supreme proved too hot on Karbau's next start and he was well beaten. But the six-year-old then produced two gallant efforts, finishing third in the Top Novices’ Hurdle at the Grand National meeting before another third in the Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown festival.

There was plenty to like about his return in a Grade 3 hurdle at Naas in January, where he was beaten by the race-fit Glen Kiln, and he looks an interesting contender.

Odds: 16-1

Roc Dino has three entries at the festival, including the Martin Pipe and the Coral Cup, but will need to improve a fair bit on ratings.

The five-year-old, who had three starts in France last season, has yet to win in five outings. After a year off the track, he made his debut for Mullins in January and was well beaten by 38 lengths by his ultra-smart Mighty Park at Fairyhouse. Time may well tell he bumped into an outstanding performer there and on his next start in another maiden hurdle at Thurles, he showed marked improvement when beaten three lengths by El Cairos, a well-fancied contender for the Supreme. That effort earned him a Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 113.

Odds: 20-1

Absurde (pink hat) jumps the last before winning the County Hurdle in 2024 Credit: Michael Steele

Absurde was unable to make history last year when bidding to become the first horse to win the County twice but he is set to try again following an intriguing campaign this season.

The eight-year-old dual-purpose performer has mixed hurdling with Flat assignments, with his last two starts unplaced runs in Australia in the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup. He has not been seen over hurdles since April 2024, when he won the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton.

Odds: 20-1

Kopeck De Mee (near side) is edged out by Wellington Arch at Aintree Credit: Grossick Racing

When trained by Joel Boisnard in France, Kopeck De Mee was unbeaten in 2024, including in a Listed hurdle at Auteuil and JP McManus's purchase was the subject of a lot of interest before the festival last season.

He was well beaten on his first start for Mullins when favourite in the Martin Pipe, but he performed much better at the Grand National meeting when beaten a neck in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle.

He looked ill-suited to fences when falling in a beginners' chase at Navan, so it is little surprise to see him revert to hurdles.

Odds: 25-1

Tony Bloom: owner of Bunting Credit: Getty Images

Mullins is not shy of experimenting with his horses, and this is another dual-purpose performer for high-profile owner Tony Bloom.

Bunting struggled to build on his hurdling campaign in Graded company last season but he did shape with promise in the Coral Cup at the festival where he was pulled up before the last. He failed to make an impact in two subsequent hurdle starts before a brief stint on the Flat, during which he finished third in the Cesarewitch.

He returned to hurdles with a solid effort in a Listed race in December, earning an RPR of 138, but struggled in testing ground when beaten 19 lengths in a Listed Handicap Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Odds: 33-1

Zillow: entered in Martin Pipe Credit: Caroline Norris

Dual-purpose performer Zillow has stepped up a gear this season, landing a Listed hurdle at Fairyhouse, where he beat Bowensonfire. He only got as far as the third in another Listed contest at the Dublin Racing Festival and also holds an entry for the Martin Pipe.

Odds: 40-1

Jump Allen (near side) winning the Up The Yard Challenge Credit: Patrick McCann

The seven-year-old produced one of his best efforts when runner-up to Quebecois at Ayr in April before scoring under Harry Cobden on Celebration Chase day at Sandown

He was last seen when winning a charity Flat contest for stud and stable staff at Punchestown this month .

Odds: 66-1

Sony Bill has been thrown in at the deep end since moving to Mullins from France. One of his best efforts came at the Punchestown festival, where he travelled well and was in touch with the leading pair turning for home before falling at the last in the Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle. He earned an RPR of 137 for that performance.

He finished eighth of 19 in a Listed Handicap Hurdle at the DRF last time on his first run back after 274 days off.

Tipster verdict

By Harry Wilson

It is no surprise Murcia is the shortest-priced County Hurdle entry from Willie Mullins, given she brings a similar profile to last year's winning stablemate Kargese.



Murcia is also a five-year-old who won a Grade 1 as a juvenile and has had just one start this season. That was an eye-catching fourth in a handicap won by Bowensonfire at the Dublin Racing Festival, when she kept on well despite racing wide throughout on her first start after a 64-day break.



However, I’m not a fan of horses in their second season after a juvenile campaign and I’m not sure her level of form tallies with her handicap mark, so the two who appeal more at the prices are Roc Dino and Karbau.

It’s hard to make a case for Roc Dino on ratings, given he’s rated 124 in Ireland but has a career-best Racing Post Rating of just 113, but his campaigning has caught the eye.



Having raced three times in France, he chased home a couple of smart prospects in maidens two weeks apart which qualifies him for a festival handicap, not getting near Mighty Park on his stable debut before getting within three lengths of El Cairos. He’s likely a lot better than his opening mark.



Karbau, who was placed in a couple of Grade 1s at the back-end of last season, returned with a good second to a race-fit rival who made all. She caught the eye with the way he travelled into contention and lost nothing in defeat and probably just needed that first start in 271 days.



He was well beaten in last season’s Supreme, but achieved his career-best RPR at Naas, which is left-handed and undulating like Cheltenham, so should handle the track. He is also a rarity in being a Mullins runner with just one entry.

