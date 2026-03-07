Who are the runners with the best chance to win the £100,000 Imperial Cup-Cheltenham double bonus?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Sandown's Imperial Cup on Saturday not only offers a £51,440 prize to the winner, but if they can go on to land a Cheltenham Festival success next week they will pocket a further £100,000 bonus.

Of the 22 runners declared, 13 hold entries at Cheltenham and we have profiled five with the best chance of completing the double.

Winners of the bonus have included Olympian, who landed the Coral Cup at Cheltenham, Blowing Wind (County Hurdle) and Gaspara (Fred Winter).

Imperial Cup odds: 15-2

Cheltenham entries: County Hurdle (50-1), Martin Pipe (50-1)

Rubber Ball: on the way to winning at Newbury last Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Neil King is one of the most in-form trainers at present, having won with five of his past six runners, one of those on the Flat. That sequence included Rubber Ball's win at Newbury last Saturday, when he breezed to a five-and-a-half-length success.

He has been given an 8lb rise, which looks manageable given the manner of that victory and the trainer said he believes his charge to "still be very well handicapped". The return to two miles appeared to unlock improvement after a failed attempt over 3m the time before, and he remains unexposed at the trip.

However, the prospect of completing the Imperial Cup-Cheltenham double could be complicated by his low weight, which may prevent him from getting into either the County Hurdle or the Martin Pipe. It would also mean a third run within 14 days and a Cheltenham appearance may come too soon, although it cannot be ruled out.

Rubber Ball 14:27 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

Imperial Cup: 40-1

Cheltenham entries: County Hurdle (40-1), Martin Pipe (40-1)

The sole Irish representative in the race and bidding to become the first overseas winner since Victram, who landed the race for Adrian McGuinness in 2006 before finishing 17th in the County Hurdle.

The five-year-old has been backed into 20-1 from 40-1 for the Imperial Cup, but his last win came eight starts ago in October 2024. This will be Messerschmitt's first run in Britain and he will need to produce a clear career best to reach the RPR level of any of the past ten winners.

Messerschmitt 14:27 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Noel Meade

Imperial Cup: 10-1

Cheltenham entries: County Hurdle (50-1)

Wreckless Eric and Kielan Woods (pink) win at Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick

The Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-trained six-year-old is the second favourite as the stable targets a first success in the race. Wreckless Eric finished sixth on his latest start in a Newbury contest won by Tutti Quanti , who has since been supplemented for the Champion Hurdle.

Wreckless Eric was second to Go Dante in this race last year and returns off a 3lb lower mark, with first-time cheekpieces fitted.

It would be a welcome winner for owners The Megsons ahead of a big week at Cheltenham, with their star Sixmilebridge set for the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase. They could also be represented by Jipcot, Tellherthename and potentially Wreckless Eric himself.

Wreckless Eric 14:27 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Imperial Cup: 14-1

Cheltenham entries: County Hurdle (40-1), Martin Pipe (25-1)

Jack Hyde has finished runner-up on both starts since entering handicap company, having previously competed in competitive Grade 2 novice hurdles earlier in the season. He finished fifth at Chepstow and again at Cheltenham, when beaten only two-and-three-quarter lengths by Fortune De Mer.

His latest runner-up effort produced a career-best RPR of 125 and came on his first start following wind surgery, so further improvement could be forthcoming. He has been supported from 14-1 into 10-1 for the Imperial Cup with Paddy Power.

Claimer Tom Broughton has been on board for four rides and has an excellent record on the gelding, winning twice and finishing runner-up twice, which may make him a stronger Martin Pipe contender than some others in the field.

Jack Hyde 14:27 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tom Broughton (5lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Imperial Cup: 11-4f

Cheltenham entries: County Hurdle (16-1)

Mondo Man (left) racing against Mossy Fen Road Credit: Edward Whitaker

Mondo Man appears to have the best chance of completing the Imperial Cup-Cheltenham double, according to the bookmakers at least, and can be backed at about 62-1 for the feat with Paddy Power.

Trained by Gary and Josh Moore, the five-year-old was an emphatic 33-length winner on his latest start when justifying 1-7 favouritism at Plumpton after dropping into maiden company.

Mondo Man was a useful Flat performer and produced a notable effort when fifth in the French Derby, showing he has the class to compete at Group 1 level. Over hurdles he's also mixed it in strong company, finishing ninth in last year's Triumph Hurdle and was a runner-up to Mossy Fen Road in November in a novice hurdle.

There's plenty to like about his profile. He looks a worthy favourite for the Imperial Cup and the race appears winnable off his current mark.

Mondo Man 14:27 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

