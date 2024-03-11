Which trainers are hot - and who's not - going into the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?

Punters will be keen to follow the in-form trainers at this week's Cheltenham Festival. Here we pick out three trainers – beyond the in-form champions Willie Mullins and Paul Nicholls – who have their horses in top shape going into the big meeting and two stables that have question marks over recent form . . .

Hot

Key stat: Operated at a 23 per cent strike-rate in January, 29 per cent strike-rate in February and a 19 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. Pauling also saddled the first two horses home in Saturday's EBF Final at Sandown, continuing a good run of weekend winners which included a 730-1 treble at Ascot last month.

Main runners: Pauling has strength in depth in the novice hurdle division with Tellherthename (Supreme ), Handstands (Gallagher ) and The Jukebox Man (Albert Bartlett ) having each-way claims. Harper's Brook is fancied to go well in the Grand Annual , while Sixmilebridge could be a player in the Champion Bumper and Henry's Friend should not be dismissed in the National Hunt Chase .

Key stat: Two winners and a narrow second in the Imperial Cup on Sandown's Saturday card and has a 19 per cent-record in the past fortnight

Grey Dawning: a big festival hope for Dan Skelton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Main runners: Grey Dawning is Skelton's best chance, with the exciting grey likely to run in the Turners Novices' Chase and heading the betting. Protektorat runs in the Ryanair Chase and the unbeaten Royal Infantry could be overpriced in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper . Skelton has an excellent record in the festival handicaps, winning the County Hurdle four times since 2016, with L'Eau Du Sud and Imperial Cup second Faivoir his best contenders this year, while Langer Dan bids for back-to-back Coral Cup victories.

Key stat: Enjoyed a treble at Ayr on Saturday and operating at 19 per cent since the turn of the month. Russell has sent out six winners since Thursday.

Main runners: Grand National winner and dual festival scorer Corach Rambler is an intriguing runner in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup , with Russell on Saturday reporting him to be in "fantastic form". Ahoy Senor fell in last year's Gold Cup and is going for the Ryanair Chase , while Apple Away is in action on day one in the National Hunt Chase .

Cold

Key stat: 1-8 in the past fortnight. Only two of Henderson's runners in the past two weeks have run in line with market expectations, with three of those runners being pulled up. Constitution Hill is a key omission from the big meeting after a dirty scope followed by abnormal blood test results.

Sir Gino: Nicky Henderson's shortest-priced runner at the festival Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Main runners: Sir Gino is Henderson's likeliest winner in the JCB Triumph Hurdle on the back of an impressive win on Trials day. Shishkin is one of the best British hopes in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup , while Jonbon will bid to reverse last season's festival form with El Fabiolo in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase . The Seven Barrows maestro will be hoping Jeriko Du Reponet can ease concerns over the stable form by running a big race in the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle .

Key stat: Not had a winner since Foxy Jacks landed a cross-country handicap chase at Cheltenham's November meeting. No winners from last 30 runners in Ireland in a run stretching back to July.

Morris does not have a big string but it has to be a concern that he has gone several months without a winner. His Charlie Hall Chase scorer Gentlemansgame is entered in the Gold Cup and Foxy Jacks has the option of the Glenfarclas Chase or the Pertemps Final .

