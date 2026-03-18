What were the best performances at the Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Ratings?

Using Racing Post Ratings as a guide, we have ranked the four major divisions based on the strength of their leading performances at last week's Cheltenham Festival and also taken a look at the standout runners from the handicaps.

Novice hurdlers: Old Park Star - Racing Post Rating: 156

It feels a long time ago that Old Park Star set the tone for the week in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, and his winning RPR of 156 ultimately proved the standout effort among the novice hurdlers.

That figure falls short of the ten-year average for a Supreme winner (159.5), but it still comfortably surpassed the rest of this year’s crop. It bettered Slade Steel’s 149 in 2024 and matched Summerville Boy’s winning mark from 2018.

His victory over Sober Glory and Mydaddypaddy was some way below the exceptional standard set by Constitution Hill (174 in 2021) and also 4lb shy of Kopek Des Bordes’ winning figure from last year.

Novice chasers: Kopek Des Bordes - RPR: 167

Despite defeat in the Arkle, Kopek Des Bordes produced the standout performance on ratings among the novice chasers with an RPR of 167.

He finished second to Kargese , but still posted a figure 8lb superior to the winner, and even allowing for her 7lb mares’ allowance leaves him marginally ahead on adjusted figures. A costly mistake at the final fence checked his momentum at a crucial stage and left him with too much work to do to fight back and go past Kargese.

Five of the last ten Arkle winners have recorded higher RPRs, including Gaelic Warrior (172 in 2024) who, of course, has gone on to win the Gold Cup.

Grade 1 hurdlers: Lossiemouth - RPR: 163 (excluding 7lb mares’ allowance)

Accounting for her mares’ allowance, Lossiemouth tops the open hurdle division following a dominant display in the Champion Hurdle.

She reversed previous form with Brighterdaysahead from the Dublin Racing Festival, powering away to score by six and a half lengths clear in one of the performances of the week. Having won the Mares’ Hurdle at the previous two festivals, connections opted to take on the geldings this time – and were rewarded in style.

She became the fifth mare to win the race since Epatante in 2020. Her figure sits above Honeysuckle’s second success (159), but just below that mare’s first win in 2021 (165).

Grade 1 chasers: Gaelic Warrior - RPR: 182

Gaelic Warrior's Gold Cup win gave him an RPR of 182 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The standout division by some margin, the open chasers were headed by a towering performance from Gaelic Warrior in the Gold Cup.

Providing Paul Townend with a record fifth win in the race, he powered clear for an eight-length success and an RPR of 182. That figure has been surpassed only by Galopin Des Champs (183, twice) in the last decade, underlining the elite level of the performance.

Sent off the 11-4 joint-favourite, he comfortably accounted for Jango Baie (174), while strong supporting efforts came elsewhere in the division. Il Etait Temps posted 172 in the Champion Chase, while Heart Wood (Ryanair) and Dinoblue (Mares’ Chase, adjusted for allowance) both returned figures of 170.

The best of the handicappers

Johnnywho and Richie McLernon saw off Jagwar to land the Ultima in a McManus 1-2 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Jagwar posted the highest Racing Post Rating among the handicappers despite finishing second in the Ultima, earning a mark of 162.

That is 7lb higher than Johnnywho (155), who beat him by half a length, suggesting Jagwar produced the best performance in the race. He has now come frustratingly close to a Cheltenham success this season, finishing third and twice runner-up from three visits.

Another standout performance from the handicap chasers came from the well-treated Madara , who breezed to success in the Plate under Harry Skelton as the 3-1 favourite. It was his first win for Dan Skelton since joining from Kieran Burke, and he was awarded an RPR of 155.

Among the handicap hurdlers, Jingko Blue heads the list with a mark of 154 for his six-length success in the BetMGM Cup, providing James Bowen with his second winner of the week. He beat Franciscan Rock (142) into second, while the Willie Mullins-trained Storm Heart finished third and recorded an RPR of 152.

Completing the leading handicap hurdle performances is Wilful , who was a 14-1 winner of the County Hurdle for Jonjo and AJ O’Neill. The seven-year-old boasts a strong record over hurdles, with six wins from 13 starts and a further three runner-up finishes. He earned an RPR of 150 for his victory on Friday

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