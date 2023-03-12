What do the bookies reckon are the best bets at this year's Cheltenham Festival?
Credit: Edward Whitaker
Who do you fancy for the Gold Cup?
Bet365 Pat Cooney
As good as he has looked, you couldn’t say Galopin Des Champs is a value price. He still has to prove he gets the Gold Cup trip. I’ll wait until the day, and if it’s good spring ground I’ll take Bravemansgame and also play Stattler each-way with four places likely to be on offer.
Betfair Barry Orr
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 18:06, 12 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement