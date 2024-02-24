Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
18:50 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
18:50 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'We’ve become a bit Cheltenham-centric' - unbeaten hurdler festival-bound despite owner's reservations

Tim Radford: owns the exciting Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle contender Handstands
Tim Radford: owns the exciting Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle contender HandstandsCredit: Edward Whitaker

Owner Tim Radford has expressed concerns that the Cheltenham Festival has become “a bit of a graveyard for a progressive young horse” as he prepares for his unbeaten hurdler Handstands to line up in next month’s Grade 1 Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle.

Radford, whose former company Timico sponsored the Cheltenham Gold Cup from 2016 to 2018, also believes a laser-like focus on the festival and the domination of Irish-trained horses at it is harming the sport, which could “wither on the vine” due to issues such as prize-money levels.

Handstands, trained by Ben Pauling, is a general 14-1 for the Baring Bingham and is likely to take his chance despite his owner’s reservations. He extended his unbeaten record to four with a convincing win in the Listed Sidney Banks Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon last time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 24 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:29, 24 February 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival