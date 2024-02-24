'We’ve become a bit Cheltenham-centric' - unbeaten hurdler festival-bound despite owner's reservations
Owner Tim Radford has expressed concerns that the Cheltenham Festival has become “a bit of a graveyard for a progressive young horse” as he prepares for his unbeaten hurdler Handstands to line up in next month’s Grade 1 Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle.
Radford, whose former company Timico sponsored the Cheltenham Gold Cup from 2016 to 2018, also believes a laser-like focus on the festival and the domination of Irish-trained horses at it is harming the sport, which could “wither on the vine” due to issues such as prize-money levels.
Handstands, trained by Ben Pauling, is a general 14-1 for the Baring Bingham and is likely to take his chance despite his owner’s reservations. He extended his unbeaten record to four with a convincing win in the Listed Sidney Banks Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon last time.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 24 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 18:29, 24 February 2024
- 'We'll ask him the big question and see what happens' - Willie Mullins confirms Brown Advisory bid for Fact To File
- 'If we run well we’ll likely take him there too' - Ben Brookhouse targets Cheltenham and Punchestown double with Brechin Castle
- Watch: Nicky Henderson's horse-by-horse guide to the Cheltenham Festival
- 'One for the future' - David Pipe to start exciting new six-figure French import in Cheltenham Festival Grade 1
- Kilbeg King 'has a very decent chance' of turning the tables on Willie and Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham
- 'We'll ask him the big question and see what happens' - Willie Mullins confirms Brown Advisory bid for Fact To File
- 'If we run well we’ll likely take him there too' - Ben Brookhouse targets Cheltenham and Punchestown double with Brechin Castle
- Watch: Nicky Henderson's horse-by-horse guide to the Cheltenham Festival
- 'One for the future' - David Pipe to start exciting new six-figure French import in Cheltenham Festival Grade 1
- Kilbeg King 'has a very decent chance' of turning the tables on Willie and Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham