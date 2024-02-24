'We’ve become a bit Cheltenham-centric' - unbeaten hurdler festival-bound despite owner's reservations

Owner Tim Radford has expressed concerns that the Cheltenham Festival has become “a bit of a graveyard for a progressive young horse” as he prepares for his unbeaten hurdler Handstands to line up in next month’s Grade 1 Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle .

Radford, whose former company Timico sponsored the Cheltenham Gold Cup from 2016 to 2018, also believes a laser-like focus on the festival and the domination of Irish-trained horses at it is harming the sport, which could “wither on the vine” due to issues such as prize-money levels.

Handstands, trained by Ben Pauling, is a general 14-1 for the Baring Bingham and is likely to take his chance despite his owner’s reservations. He extended his unbeaten record to four with a convincing win in the Listed Sidney Banks Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon last time.