'We’re probably edging towards the Grand Annual' - Madara's Cheltenham Festival target a little clearer

Trainer Sophie Leech is weighing up Madara’s Cheltenham Festival target and says the Grand Annual Handicap Chase is now the likely destination for her Dublin Racing Festival hero.

The five-year-old – who is owned by Bryan Drew and Friends, and sports the same colours as Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Bravemansgame – landed the 2m1f Listed Ryanair Handicap Chase at Leopardstown this month.

Although Madara is entered for both the 2m Grand Annual and 2m4½f Plate Handicap Chase , in which he is 10-1 and 12-1 respectively, Leech is seriously considering the shorter race as his festival assignment, given the nature of his win in Ireland.